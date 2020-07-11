‘The Crown’: Netflix rectifies and closes the series with a sixth and final season

The final stretch of The Crown It will have a new queen, played by Imelda Staunton, and one more season than planned. Netflix has announced that, contrary to what had been said, there will be a sixth round of episodes. “When we started discussing the plot for the fifth season, it became clear that, to do justice to the richness and complexity of this story, we needed to go back to the initial plan and shoot a sixth season.”, has assured Peter Morgan, creator of the series.

On the occasion of the premiere of the third season last November, the series based on the Royal Family announced the change of actress and the cut in the number of deliveries.

Imelda Staunton, winner of five Olivier Awards, a Bafta, and an Oscar nomination for Vera Drake, was delighted to become the third Elizabeth II of fiction: “I loved seeing The Crown From the beginning. As an actress, it was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and to lead The Crown at its conclusion “, assured the actress of Harry Potter. Now she will have two seasons ahead to count the maturity of the English monarch once Olivia Colman passes the throne at the end of the fourth installment.

And while there is still no release date for the fourth season of The Crown on Netflix. The series finished recording in February, managing to circumvent the threat of the coronavirus and leaving the chapters in the absence of post-production, so everything indicates that the planned schedule can be respected and the fourth batch will arrive at the end of the year.

