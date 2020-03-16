‘The Crown’ Keeps Calm & Carries On Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Crown is without doubt one of the few exhibits that won’t be blown off target by the coronavirus disaster at present gripping world tv and movie productions.

Left Financial institution Photos has determined to forge forward with a ultimate week of filming on Season four of the Netflix royal drama, with the manufacturing firm merely needing to tie-up unfastened ends on the collection.

Deadline revealed earlier right now that Netflix is in talks with impartial producers, together with Left Financial institution, over whether or not their exhibits have to take a filming hiatus.

Netflix pulled the plug by itself manufacturing, The Witcher, for 2 weeks. Crew on the present, which is filmed at Britain’s Arborfield Studios, had been informed concerning the determination on Sunday.