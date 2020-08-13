‘The Crown’: Jonathan Pryce will be Prince Felipe in the fifth and sixth seasons of the series

The series continues to work on the replacement of the royal family for its fifth and sixth seasons. First the name of Imelda Staunton to play Queen Elizabeth II in the last stage of her life, and now we finally know which actor will play her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, in the final stretch of the Netflix series. As announced by the fiction itself on its Instagram profile, the chosen one is Jonathan Pryce, a veteran British actor who will take over from Tobias Menzies, his partner in Game of Thrones and who has been the king consort in seasons 3 and 4.

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had doing The two popes It has given me the confidence to face the overwhelming prospect of playing Prince Philip. Doing it with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda (Staunton) and Lesley (Manville) will be a joy “, has affirmed the new protagonist, who is eager to start recording with the actresses who will play the British sovereign and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Jonathan, who played the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and that he earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the Netflix movie The two popes, with Anthony Hopkins, will become the third actor to portray Elizabeth II’s husband in fiction after Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.

But we will still have to wait to see him on the throne, since the series will take a break between the fourth and fifth seasons, which could begin filming in June of next year. In addition, Peter Morgan, creator of the fiction, announced that, contrary to what they had said previously, there will be a sixth installment: “When we started discussing the plot of the fifth season, it became clear that, to do justice to the richness and complexity of this story, we needed to go back to the original plan and shoot a sixth season.”, he rectified.

Meanwhile, fans of The Crown they wait impatiently for the premiere date of their fourth installment, which was delayed due to the coronavirus.

