‘The Crown’ finds his Lady Di for the last two seasons

In Netflix They master the art of dropping information with a dropper to ensure maximum exposure. And boy do they get it with The Crown! After revealing the actors who will play Queen Elizabeth of England, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret in the upcoming seasons, The face of Princess Diana of Wales, also known as Lady D, has finally been revealedi.

The princess will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, a 30-year-old Australian actress known for having appeared in films such as The Great Gatsby, Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy or the miniseries The Night Manager. She will not be the first Princess Diana: she will take over from Emma Corrin, who in the fourth season of The Crown She will play the younger version of Diana, the one who met and married Prince Charles.









Elizabeth Debicki is Australian and will soon be appearing on Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ (Joel C Ryan / AP)



Elizabeth Debicki is therefore expected to play the adult version, who divorced the heir to the throne of England and who died in Paris in 1999 after a car accident in the tunnel of the Almá Bridge. If The Crown continues with this rhythm when it comes to recounting the events of Queen Elizabeth, it should not be ruled out that the death of Lady Di and her impact on the British royal family was related towards the end of the fifth season.

“The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and her actions live in the hearts of many. It is a true privilege and honor to become part of this magnificent series, which has had me hooked since the first episode, ”Debicki explained in a Netflix statement.

The other names confirmed are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth (and retaining the role played by Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman), Lesley Manville as Margarita (in a role that belonged to Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter) and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh (taking the witness from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies).









For now, however, one detail must be taken into account: Netflix will premiere in the remainder of 2020 the fourth season with the cast still headed by the Oscar-winning Coleman. These signings are for the fifth and sixth seasons, which will be shot after a brief hiatus so that Peter Morgan can plan the final leg of the series. They are not scheduled to arrive until 2022.







