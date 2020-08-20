The Crown: Diana of Wales makes an appearance in the trailer for the fourth season

The news of The Crown about the third generation of characters are currently sending this summer series. There is one detail, however, that was almost overlooked with so much name dancing: the fourth season, still spearheaded by Olivia Colman, has yet to premiere in Netflix. Just in case, it was just posted the fourth season trailer and it has a very forceful detail for fans of the British monarchy: an image of Diana of Wales in her wedding dress.

Season four will premiere on November 15 And the incentives are twofold: the appearance of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, the Prime Minister who dominated the United Kingdom in the eighties, and Emma Corrin in the skin of Lady Di, the woman who married Prince Charles in one of the unhappiest marriages in gossip magazines.

















The trailer, for the record, hints at more than it shows. It is intuited to Gillian Anderson, it is intuited to Emma Corrin, but don’t try to show too much. This will be the last stage with Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies and Josh O’Connor in the roles of Queen Elizabeth of England, Princess Margaret, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles.

In the fifth and sixth seasons these roles will be played by Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville y Jonathan Pryce. It is still unknown who will be Prince Charles but the identity of the actress who will be Diana of Wales in the last years of her life is known. It will be Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian actress who attracted attention with Widows and that this summer appears in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s latest film.













Creator Peter Morgan originally planned to write six seasons. Then he thought it was better to write five, that there was no material for that much. But he changed his mind again and this 2020 explained that he had returned to the initial plan. Of course, you need time to prepare the last section: you have already warned that in 2021 there will be no new episodes, so the final seasons are expected to air possibly in 2022 and 2023.











