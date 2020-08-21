‘The Crown 4’: Lady Di appears in the first trailer of season 4 of the series

Netflix today confirmed the world premiere date of the fourth season of The Crown next November 15, 2020. The actresses Emma Corrin (Pennyworth, Breaking the Rules) y Gillian Anderson (Expediente X, Sex Education) will play Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

Both actresses join a stellar cast that will repeat in this new installment, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother or Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles among many others.

The line of succession

The end of the 1970s is approaching and Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family are concerned with safeguarding the line of succession, finding a suitable match for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who remains single to them. 30 years. During this time, the impact of the divisive politics introduced by Britain’s First Woman Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), begins to be felt.

Furthermore, tensions will arise between her and the Queen that will only worsen as she leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. Within all this maelstrom, Prince Charles’s affair with young Lady Diana Spencer is the fairy tale tale that the British people need right now, but behind the palace gates, the British Royal Family is increasingly divided. .

Season 5, in 2022

The third season premiered in November 2019 after a two-year hiatus between the reign of Claire Foy (2016-2017), the first Elizabeth II, and that of Olivia Colman (2019-2020). Well, it seems that Netflix is ​​going to follow the same strategy in the second succession of the throne, since the fifth installment of the series in which Imelda Staunton will put on the crown to embody the English sovereign in her old age, it will not arrive on the platform until 2022.

According to Deadline, the fiction will take a break from filming and will not return to work until June next year, when the change of monarch will take place. This decision was not motivated by the coronavirus, it was something already planned. What has been a last minute change is the announcement of extending the series to a sixth and final season.

