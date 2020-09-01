The creators of ‘Game of Thrones’ will adapt ‘The trilogy of the three bodies’ for Netflix

It has been thirteen months since David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, signed an exclusive agreement with Netflix. Now we finally know what they were working on: the adaptation of The Three Body Trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin, a contemporary classic of science fiction.

This trilogy composed of The problem of bodies (2006), The dark forest (2008) and The end of death (2010) speaks of humanity’s first contact with an extraterrestrial civilization and covers a time interval from the sixties to the end of time, “from life in our blue point to the limits of the universe”, explained Benioff and Weiss in statements reproduced by The Hollywood Reporter.















This trilogy tells of humanity’s first contact with an extraterrestrial civilization





The creators, therefore, have ended up betting on another ambitious literary adaptation after beating any expectations with Game of Thrones, which had a controversial outcome but made HBO an indispensable platform and won the award for best drama series four times, also obtaining the record for the most awarded series in the history of the Emmys with a total of 59 statuettes.

Cixin has stated that “he has the deepest respect and hope in the creative team” that will adapt his work to television. “I propose to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races, one that leads us to consider the future of humanity as a whole. It is a great honor for an author to see this unique science fiction concept travel and win fans around the globe ”, he explained.

To carry out this project, Benioff and Weiss will have Alexander Woo, the showrunner of The Terror: Infamy. They are also involved in the Rian Johnson project (Star Wars: Episode VIII, Backstabbing), Rosamund Pike and Brad Pitt as producers, in addition to Cixin himself and Ken Liu, the translator of two of the novels to the Anglo-Saxon market.





‘Star Wars’ and other failed projects

When Game of Thrones was in its final phase, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced that they would create a series for the same channel HBO. In

Confederate

they wanted to explore what the United States would be like if the Confederate side had won the American Civil War and slavery had never ended. But it did not receive much support in its initial phase in 2017: #NoConfederate was soon a trending topic, especially from black citizens who feared the treatment that such a delicate plot would receive.









This failed project never saw the light. It seemed to have been buried in February 2018 when Disney announced with great fanfare that Benioff and Weiss would be responsible for coming up with the next Star Wars trilogy. They were supposedly delighted and the first installment was due to premiere in 2022.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to plan the next Star Wars trilogy.

(EA)



However, that ambitious project didn’t go anywhere either because the scriptwriters finally signed on Netflix.. The exclusive contract with the content platform tied them creatively to develop their projects within the platform. And for what price? The exclusivity agreement is valued at $ 200 million. And finally, after having signed it in August 2019, we already have projects on the table: the Trilogy of the Three Bodies by Liu Cixin.







Neither the HBO series ‘Confederate’ nor the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy came to fruition











