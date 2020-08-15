The creators of ‘Avatar’ cut their losses with the new version that Netflix is ​​preparing

Avatar: The last airbender (also known as Avatar: The Last Airbender)

it is fashionable. It’s a surprise. Released in 2005, it almost receives more appreciation now from the media than when it was broadcast, especially since they have realized that many viewers are discovering it now, that it is a phenomenon among children and not so child audiences. It is a fantastic time to adapt the animated series into live action, as Netflix is ​​doing, but fans will be disappointed: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators, have left the project.









“Many of you ask me for updates on Netflix’s live-action Avatar series. Finally I can tell you that I am no longer involved in the project. In June of this year, after two years of working developing the series, Bryan Konietzko and I have made the difficult decision to abandon production ”, explained Dante DiMartino in a statement posted on social networks.







One of the best news about this project was precisely that the creators of the original series were involved. They were responsible for creating a diverse, inclusive universe, full of adventures and positive values ​​for all ages with Aang as the protagonist and that lasted three seasons and a total of 61 episodes. It all started when Aang woke up after being locked for a century inside an iceberg with 12 years.

He is the last remaining airbender, being able to handle the air at will, but he is also the Avatar, the man capable of mastering all the elements to bring balance. in the world. After being frozen for so long, he awakens to find a world being ravaged by the Fire Lord and he has to do what he can to reverse the situation. You must bring peace to the world but first you must master the four elements: Air, Water, Earth and Fire.

Aang is an air nomad and also the boy responsible for restoring balance to the planet. (Nickelodeon)













It seems that the reason for the departure of Konietzo and Dante DiMartino has been the irreconcilable differences with Netflix: “When these things happen at other points in my career, I try to be like an Air Nomad and adapt. I do my best to adapt, no matter what obstacle stands in my way. But even an Air Nomad knows when it’s time to cut their losses and turn the page.”.

According to them, the platform has assured them that they want to be faithful to the original work and want to make it clear that maybe there is luck and it works, since “The live-action version of Netflix’s Avatar has the potential to be good”. But it is important to understand that, however this new series is, it will not be the version that the creators of the universe had in mind.







The only good thing about this whole experience is that the writers have refreshed their minds and say they have new ideas in mind that could become an expansion of the universe.. It should be remembered that, after the outcome of the Legend of Aang in 2008, they released Avatar: The Legend of Korra in 2012, a series that told the story of growth and improvement of the next Avatar, Korra, who dominated the Water but lacked understanding how to manipulate the rest of the elements.









Instead of making a regular sequel, Konietzo and Dante DiMartino chose to mature the franchise with more sophisticated animation. The protagonist was a bit more adult, a full-fledged young woman, to better reflect the conflicts of an audience that had also grown up. This allowed them to propose a work for all ages but more adult, proposing more poetic adventures and a final season that reflected on the rise of Nazism.

An image from ‘The Legend of Korra’, the sequel to ‘The Legend of Aang’. (Nickelodeon)



Let’s see if with a bit of luck all this disappointment helps us to discover another animation series of the Avatar. It’s not like audiences in 2020 don’t need a hero or heroine to restore balance in the universe.







