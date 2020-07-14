The creator of ‘Sabrina’ sets his teeth long with the fifth season that will never be

In Netflix We already know that veteran series are not overly appreciated. It is better to close a series soon and focus on something else as demonstrated by the cancellation of Sabrina’s chilling adventures after four seasons. But, according to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, he did not want to finish the story of the teenage witch at this point and, in fact, he had already planned the fifth season and “it would have been incredible”.

What does Aguirre-Sacasa refer to? To the crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale who had prepared for the next episodes as they had to explore "the Riverdale witches". As fans of the series already know, Sabrina Spellman's Greendale village and Archie Andrews' Riverdale village share a fictional universe: Riverdale It is based on Archie, the comic started in 1942, and Sabrina appeared there in 1962 and later had her own comic.















They planned to have the Greendale witches confront the Riverdale witches





In the Netflix series, in fact, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) already traveled to Riverdale in the third season, only they finally stayed in the woods and didn’t go into town as much. How this crossover with characters from both series would have been will be a television mystery, especially considering that the Riverdale cast, at the moment, does not have witches or witches.

Of course, the readers of the latest version of the comic The chilling adventures of Sabrina, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa himself, they will be able to solve this question. As the writer warned, the life of Sabrina Spellman you can continue exploring in the comic on which the series is based and, therefore, this crossroads of fiction can indeed become a reality.

At Warner Bros Television they initially developed this Sabrina project for The CW channel, partly owned by the same studio and where it is broadcast Riverdale. It made sense: thus, crosses between both series could be allowed without having to ask permission and they had the advantage that Riverdale had been successful there with the mysteries starring Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).









However, Warner Bros and producer Greg Berlanti, responsible for many of The CW series such as Riverdale and all the superheroes (including The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman), finally opted to sell Sabrina to Netflix. They were guaranteed to produce a minimum of 20 episodes, which ended up being the first two seasons.

The problem is that Netflix has shown a predilection to produce short series and thus focus efforts on new content, to have as many titles as possible in the catalog, and Sabrina Spellman has had to settle for a short life: it started in October 2018, just in time for Halloween, and the fourth part is expected by the end of 2020.

At Berlanti Productions, where they are more than used to working with seasons of 20 to 22 episodes, they have also had to resign themselves to a low number of episodes: these four seasons in total will have had 36 episodes. By comparison, Riverdale has been broadcast in the United States for four seasons and represents 76 episodes., a figure that is not final because there is a fifth season in progress of 22 episodes and at the moment there is no closing date.


















