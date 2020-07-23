The creator of ‘La que se avecina’ confirms that there will be season 13 … in another building

The neighbors of La que se avecina are left homeless but are not without work. Alberto Caballero, the creator and main responsible since 2007, who spearheaded the project after leaving behind There is no one living here, has announced the renewal for a season 13.

Okay, so we are proud and satisfied to confirm that there will be T3 of The village and T13 of LQSA, in a new building, with our historical figures and some new neighbors. We will record both things throughout 2021, which now has to rest a bit ”, he said about the next season of LQSA, which was in the air.









I was because of the circumstances. On the one hand, despite its eternal good performance in primetime from Telecinco, Mediaset chose to let Amazon Prime Video premiere season 12. Was it due to lack of interest or was it just a tool to make the product profitable through other means now that the advertising market is in a bad moment?

On the other, Alberto Caballero was left without his Mirador de Montepinar building for things in life. They lost the rent of the studio and, as reported on Twitter, they ran out of the set that the public knows so well. Between this situation and that he wanted to renew plots, the creator had already warned that if he continued, he would reset the series a little to give it new energy.







But, as is clear, both Mediaset and Caballero are delighted to continue working together. Not only The One Ahead will go on as the longest running comedy in the primetime Spanish but has also renewed

The village, his other creation, which Amazon Prime Video premiered and later went through Telecinco with very good audience data and the best premiere of 2020 with more than two million viewers. The second season is still pending broadcast on Mediaset channels.









With regard LQSA, now the main question remains: Which members will stay even if they share a staircase in another neighborhood? Which members will take advantage of saying goodbye to the fictional universe of Caballero or will directly see how their contracts are not renewed?

At the moment, the first half of season 12 can be seen on Amazon Prime Video waiting for Mediaset to premiere the episodes in the primetime of Telecinco, probably in late 2020. The remaining episodes, which have been shot as soon as the coronavirus has allowed it, are also pending to broadcast repeating the move: first on Amazon Prime Video and then at Mediaset.







