The controversy of the ‘Patria’ cartel: Fernando Aramburu criticizes it and HBO defends it

The controversy over the cartel Homeland, the television adaptation of the novel by Fernando Aramburu, has a tail but HBO Spain is clear: they have not been wrong with their advertising claim. “Patria’s promotional image aims to reflect how violence and suffering affect an entire society,” company sources have told Europa Press.

In his opinion, it is the viewer who should form an opinion, especially when Patria finally lands in the catalog on September 27 and they can see the work of the screenwriter Aitor Gabilondo. “When we deal with complex topics in our series, we rely on the good judgment of our audience to judge them once they have seen them in their entirety. It is no different in this case “, they have explained.









Where does the controversy come from? This past Tuesday a very suggestive poster was uploaded on social networks. In it, a woman appears in the middle of the street with her husband in her arms, murdered by ETA. This appears on the left side. On the right side, a suspect being tortured in a Civil Guard interrogation room.

The story that the series tells is that of Bittori, the widow of a businessman murdered by ETA, who decides to return to the town where he lived after ETA’s announcement to abandon the violence. This return alters the peace of the town between neighbors and acquaintances, recalls the reasons that led Bittori’s family to go into exile and asks if that broken society can heal.











Aramburu himself at first seemed delighted with the poster. He uploaded an image showing it on his Twitter account. But, after seeing the storm of criticism, he changed his mind and has positioned himself against him in a text that has been uploaded to his website: “The first promotional poster of the television series Patria seems to me a mistake”.

“I judge that this first poster (others less susceptible, I believe, to generate controversy will follow) is not enough to form a complete impression of the seriesNo matter how much it includes, like my novel, an episode of mistreatment at the police station, something that used to happen, albeit behind the law; law, which as is known, was applied on occasions with damning results ”, he commented.

Of course, consider that the poster is not responsible at the same time that it defends the work about to be released: “I attribute the poster to a marketing strategy that I do not share. It violates a rule that I imposed on myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does. “









From the Foundation for Victims of Terrorism, a letter has been sent to HBO highlighting that “not everything goes when it comes to promoting an audiovisual product” as reported by EFE. Both for this foundation and for the Association of Victims of Terrorism and Covite, advertising equates two different situations that can convey to viewers a very wrong idea of ​​reality.







