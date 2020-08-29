The controversy continues with the dubbing of ‘Memories of Idhún’

The adaptation of the well-known saga

Idhun’s memories

the small screen revolutionized social networks a few weeks ago; However, everything has turned against the new production of Netflix. The fault lies with the dubbing what has been chosen and what the fans didn’t like anything nor to Laura Gallego, creator of the literary saga.

The producers hired professional voice actors but finally decided to have recognized actors comor Michelle Jenner or Itzan Escamilla put the voices. This new bet has not just caught on in the second trailer of the series either.







