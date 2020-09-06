‘The clan’, with Guillermo Francella, in ‘Spanish version’

Behind the apparent normality of the Puccio family there is a sinister clan dedicated to kidnapping and murder. Archimedes (Guillermo Francella), the patriarch, a member of the Intelligence Service since the dictatorship, leads and plans operations. Alexander (Peter lanzani), the eldest son, a star of a rugby club, uses his popularity to avoid arousing suspicion. The other members of the family are accomplices to a greater or lesser degree in the crimes of the clan, and live on the benefits obtained from the ransoms paid by the relatives of the kidnapped.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A real story

The clan is the film adaptation of the police case of the Puccio clan, which carried out kidnappings and murders of several businessmen, events that shocked Argentina in the 1980s. Pablo Trapero He was in charge of bringing this story to the big screen with success and accumulating good reviews, a job in which in addition to directing he was in charge of writing the script. At the Venice Film Festival, the Argentine filmmaker won the Silver Lion for Best Director for a film, what at the Goya he was awarded Best Latin American Film.

The great protagonist of The clan was Guillermo Francella, who got into the shoes of the kidnapper and serial killer Archimedes Puccio. His good performance was awarded with a Platinum and a Phoenix for Best Actor. In addition, among the cast members, the performance of Peter lanzini, which with this work debuted in the film industry.

Arg.-Esp., 2015. Thriller. 110 min. Dir .: Pablo Trapero. Int .: Guillermo Francella, Peter Lanzani, Gastón Cocchiarale, Giselle Motta, Franco Masini, Antonia Bengoechea, Gabo Correa, Lili Popovich.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io