The ‘Chef’ Jon Favreau and his food truck of great stars

When chef Carl Casper (Jon favreau) suddenly quits his job at a famous Los Angeles restaurant, confronting his controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) and refusing to give up your creative integrity, you have to figure out what your next step is. Due to things in life he is in Miami and associates with his ex-wife (Sofia Vergara), his friend (John leguizamo) and his son (Emjay anthony) to set up a mobile food stand. On the road, Chef Carl returns to his roots and regains his passion for cooking and enthusiasm for life and love.

Jon Favreau, versatile

Chef is the last film, to date, that has starred Jon favreau. In this film, in addition to acting, he was also in charge of directing and developing the script for this comedy. For this film, Jon Favreau surrounded himself with great Hollywood stars, such as Sofia Vergara, the Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman, Scarlett Johansson or Robert Downey Jr., internationally recognized for interpreting Hombre de Hierro.

After rolling Chef, the New York filmmaker embarked on a double adventure of Walt disney, with The jungle book (2016) and The Lion King (2019). In both remakes he used the 3-D technique to turn cartoons into almost real animals.

Chef. USA, 2014. Comedy. 115 min. Dir .: Jon Favreau. Int .: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Oliver Platt, Bobby Cannavale, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Downey Jr., Amy Sedaris.

