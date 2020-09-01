‘The Casteel saga’: everything about the Antena 3 series based on the novels by V.C. Andrews

Virginia Cleo Andrews, better known as V.C. Andrews was an American writer famous for her novel Flowers in the Attic. The Casteel saga it was the second series of novels written by Andrews. All five books were published between 1985 and 1990. Two books were published before Andrews’ death and three after. This is the last series that Andrews herself is known to have started.

These five free games form the television adaptation that Antena 3 premieres this Thursday from 10:45 p.m. The series follows the life of a troubled West Virginia family, originally from Heaven’s point of view, a young woman whose fourteen-year-old mother died in childbirth, and deals with her love / hate relationship with her father. . The narrator moves to Heaven’s daughter, Annie, and then to Leigh, Heaven’s mother.

The titles of the five books that make up the series are: Heaven Leigh’s dreams (1985), black Angel (1986), Fallen Hearts (1988), The Gates of Paradise (1989) and Spider Web of Dreams (1990).

The saga stars well-known and recognized actors in Hollywood: Annalize Basso, Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford, James Rittinger, Jason Cermak, Jessica Clement, Chris William Martin, Matthew Nelson-Mahood, Sebastian Leroux, Kurt Szarka, Nicole Oliver, Todd Thomson , Artine Tony Browne, Mar Andersons and Duncan Fraser.

Antena 3 will premiere on Thursday at 11 p.m. the first chapter, Heaven Leigh’s dreams. Gifted and intelligent Heaven Leigh Casteel is the oldest of five poor children struggling to survive in a mountain cabin. While enduring neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything she thought she knew about her family. Then tragedy tears his world apart and he must forge his own path in the cruel and unknown world.

Like her novels, the story of the American writer V.C. Andrews it was full of mysteries, secrets and family tragedies. He was born in 1923 in the state of Virginia. During her adolescence, she had to undergo various surgeries that forced her to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

It is believed that the operations occurred after an accident suffered on the stairs of his school, but the hypothesis was later denied by his relatives. Years later, the young woman had to face the death of her father, with whom she had a very particular bond. After going through these difficult situations, the girl turned to writing, an activity that she kept secret for a long time.

Starting in 1979, she began to publish a novel every year, gaining more and more readers, until she became a successful author of best sellers. Despite her fame, Andrews rarely appeared in public and little was known about her, to the point that many were unaware that she was a woman.

After his death, the popularity of V.C. Andrews led to his name continuing to be used for the publication of novels, actually written by author Andrew Neiderman. “Flowers in the Attic” and “Petals in the Wind” They correspond to the Dollanganger Saga, carried out between 1979 and 1984. The success of the books was overwhelming, selling tens of millions of copies around the world.

