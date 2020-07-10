‘The Cable Girls’: A practical guide to face the final outcome

July is a bittersweet date for fans of The Cable Girls. On the one hand, there are five new episodes available on Netflix. On the other, the platform has warned that they will be the last. It’s time to get psyched up and discover how the story of the telephone operators (who have not worked as telephone operators for a long time) ends with the second half of the fifth season, which made history as the first original Netflix series in Spain.





Where do we leave the girls?

Sofía (Denisse Peña) escaped from the United States to participate in the Civil War and fight on the Republican side despite her health problems. She felt that she should do it in honor of her mother, the late Ángeles (Maggie Civantos). This caused Lidia (Blanca Suárez) to return to Spain and find herself in the middle of the chaos at the end of the Civil War with Carlos (Martiño Rivas) as a traitor that complicated her life. and with Francisco (Yon González) also returning to rescue her.









How long will ‘The Cable Girls’ hold free? (enrique baro ubach enrique baro ubach / Netflix)



How did The Cable Girls end? Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) was in a complicated situation: as a transgender man he was going to have even more problems just to be in a Francoist context. And for example Marga (Nadia de Santiago) believed that Pablo (Nico Romero) had died although he was alive and kicking with his brother Julio on the Francoist side. For this reason she was more defiant than usual before the enemy, even while pregnant.

“If we want to make our country a decent place again we have to clean it up of people like you. From you and your friends ”, a Francoist high command told Oscar. And even though Lidia wondered if everything would turn out well, it ended up going wrong. Marcos died after a last heroic act to save Lidia, “the woman of her life”, although the forces sold the idea that it had been suicide.

Nico Romero and Nadia de Santiago in ‘Las chicas del cable’. (Netflix)













The only good thing is that Marga discovered that Pablo was indeed alive and was able to communicate her pregnancy. Another thing is what will become of all of them in these new episodes. From Lidia we already discovered that he had fallen into the jaws of Doña Carmen (Concha Velasco), in a concentration camp.





How does the new season start?

Lidia Aguilar is the victim of Doña Carmen, who is holding her in a Reeducation Center where a typhus epidemic begins. (Manuel Fernandez-Valdes / Netflix)



Francisco is desperate to find Lidia. It takes more than seven months without knowing about him, without being able to do anything to rescue him from the Reeducation Center governed by Carmen. “Lidia Aguilar is not just any prey: there seems to be a special interest in keeping her locked up there”, they explain.

All the cable girls will do their best to meet her again, even if this means putting her limited freedom at stake in a Spain under Franco. Lidia, for her part, will have to suffer for her life every day, in a field where they try to weaken them, subdue them and where they put their health at risk: not only is there continuous torture, but typhus also runs among the prey.













What did the actresses advance?

In an interview for La Vanguardia, Blanca Suárez dropped where the shots would go: “Lidia risks her life. Directly. She is more impulsive than thoughtful and puts everything at risk to save the person she loves. I have been grateful for this final stretch because we can show ourselves very different to how we were, both physically and emotionally, in another context and with another appearance, not so perfect. Seeing our characters destroyed in the first sequences of this last batch, makes them more human”.

Ana Polvorosa, on the other hand, shared the challenge of getting into Oscar’s skin: “It has not been easy, but I have tried to give it all respect and in the most neutral and objective way”. In fact, one of the most forceful scenes of the fifth season had a nuance that had been his idea: “When I have to dress again as a woman, I proposed to the director to shoot the scene naked to show my fragility and vulnerability and then explode and destroy the room venting anger at having to go back to being someone you are not. “















A series that made history on Netflix

When it was released worldwide on April 28, 2017, The Cable Girls They showed that Netflix did plan to produce its own fiction in Spain. In fact, it would be the first of many: new episodes of The paper house, Paquita Salas, also an international phenomenon like

Elite The The neighbor.

This first foray, however, had a known profile: The Cable Girls was a fictional model that we had seen on open television. The tandem formed by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira of Bambú Producciones had already created a period drama, with romantic touches and with female friendship in the foreground with Velvet, which began in the late 1950s and entered Madrid in the 1960s.







The platform relied on the creators of ‘Velvet’ to have its first success in Spain





The objective seemed to be to recreate the success of one of the most successful open-air fictions of the decade, having been broadcast between 2014 and 2016, and with The Cable Girls They achieved this goal: Blanca Suárez, Maggie Civantos, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago and Ana Polvorosa convinced the public, although the audience data is not available. We must trust his journey: he has finally had a total of five seasons, a very good fact for a Netflix fiction.























