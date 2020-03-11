‘The Brides’: Erin Richards To Star In Dracula Reimagining ABC Pilot

Gotham alumna Erin Richards has landed the remaining title position reverse Gina Torres and Katherine Reis in The Brides, ABC’s Brides of Dracula drama pilot from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Tv.

Primetime-Panic Your Full Information to Pilots and Straight-to-Sequence orders

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley, The Brides, an attractive up to date reimagining of Dracula, is a household drama with a trio of highly effective feminine leads at its coronary heart — Cleo (Torres), Renée (Richards), and Lily (Reis). With robust horror parts, The Brides is a vampire cleaning soap about empowered, immortal girls and the issues they do to keep up wealth, status, legacy — and their nontraditional household.

Richards’ Renee is the pinnacle of a high modeling company in New York Metropolis, identified for her torrid affairs along with her lovely feminine fashions. In her former life, she was the spouse of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula (Goran Višnjić) into her “home of ache” and requested to be “turned” by him.

In addition to Torres, Reis and Višnjić, Richards joins beforehand solid Chris Mason and Sophia Tatum.

2020 ABC Pilots & Sequence Orders

Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Kiley govt produce. The Brides is produced by Berlanti Prods in affiliation with WBTV and ABC Studios, a part of Disney TV Studios.

The Brides brings Richards again into the Warner Bros. TV fold after she co-starred as Barbara Kean on the studio’s Fox drama collection Gotham for its whole five-season run. She additionally obtained into the Warner Brothers Administrators Program and has helmed episodes of two WBTV exhibits: the 100th episode of Gotham and a current episode of God Friended Me.

Richardson wrote, directed and starred within the quick movie Sizzling Woman, which gained the NY Carry off Movie pageant. She starred and directed her second quick movie, Received It, which is making the pageant circuit rounds. The Wales native, who additionally co-starred on the Fox comedy collection Breaking In, is repped by Magnolia Leisure within the U.S. and Curtis Brown within the UK.