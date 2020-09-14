‘The Boys’: the creator defends himself from criticism of the episodes of season 2

The format in which the episodes of season 2 of The Boys has angered many fans. Last season, The Boys released all the episodes at once. However, Amazon Prime Video has changed tack. While the first three episodes were released together on September 4, fans have to wait every Friday to see the next episode. As a result, viewers will not be able to watch the entire season until October 9. This format has provoked the anger of fans, who have begun to criticize this way of delivering the series. As a result, 49% of The Boys season 2 reviews are single-star ratings.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has spoken about this backlash in an interview with The Wrap. He says he understands that the fans meet “disappointed “ for this mode of premiere of the chapters, but explains that it is not for a reason of money. Is a “creative choice” and a different decision that the producers made, to help “slow down” the series and allow viewers to process, digest and talk about it.

About season 2

This second season follows The Boys fleeing justice, pursued by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Maternal Milk (Laz Alonso), The Frenchman (Tomer Capon) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal without being able to find Butcher (Karl Urban).

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must make a gap between The Seven and Patriot (Antony Starr) will focus on taking full control. His power is going to be threatened with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert Sup who has her own mission. On top of all that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage as Vought attempts to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

