‘The Boys’: Everything You Need To Know For The Season 2 Premiere

The most irreverent superheroes are back and with more blood on their hands and faces. Season 2 of The Boys It will premiere the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. Every Friday there will be new episodes culminating on October 9 with an epic season finale.

This second season follows The Boys fleeing justice, pursued by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Maternal Milk (Laz Alonso), The Frenchman (Tomer Capon) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal without being able to find Butcher (Karl Urban).

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must make a gap between The Seven and Patriot (Antony Starr) will focus on taking full control. His power is going to be threatened with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert Sup who has her own mission. On top of all that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage as Vought attempts to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Where the season starts

The series picks up where the first one left off in which Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) discovers that his wife is still alive and that he has a son, the result of the abuse he suffered by Homelander (Antony Starr). They also put us in a situation of how this diverse group of people, made up of Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara), in addition to trying to kill The Seven, have to fight now also against terrorists with superpowers.

The second season of The Boys It will not disappoint the fans of the first installment. The series continues to bet on integrating scenes and sequences that many, surely, would have doubted they could one day see on the small screen and without forgetting to treat serious and realistic messages such as racism or nationalism.

The Seven Supers also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Tren (Jessie T. Usher), Deep (Chace Crawford) and Dark Black (Nathan Mitchell). In season 2 they repeat some stars such as Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito who returns as the head of Vought Stan Edgar, among others.

