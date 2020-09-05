The bomb that carries ‘The Messenger’ Olga Kurylenko

Ezekiel Mannings (Gary oldman) is a ruthless mob boss willing to do anything to kill Nick Murch (Amit shah), the only witness willing to testify against him. For this reason, you decide to hire a messenger (Olga Kurylenko) on a motorcycle to carry a poison gas bomb, without her knowing it. When they are aware of Mannings’ plans, Nick and the girl decide to flee, but discover that they will have to face an army of hit men in order to survive.

A different biker

The messenger it is the last film that has taken to the big screen Zackary adler, a co-production between Great Britain and the United States where the director, in addition to directing, was in charge of developing the script with the help of James Edward Barker, Andy Conway and Nicky Tate.

In this action thriller, Zackary adler It had its best-known cast, mainly thanks to the leading couple. Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman They led the cast to share project for the first time.

The Courier. G.B.-EE-UU., 2019. Action. Dir .: Zackary Adler. Int .: Gary Oldman, Olga Kurylenko, Dermot Mulroney, William Moseley, Craig Conway, Alicia Agneson, Amit Shah, Lee Charles, Calli Taylor, Ty Hurley.

