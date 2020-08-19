The ‘Blood Ties’ of the Windsor Family

Blood ties travels to London this week to learn about the history of the most mediatic royal family in history, the Windsors, through the testimonies of experts in the British monarchy.

Viewers will discover how the death of Diana of Wales forever changed the course of the Crown; the consequences of Meghan and Harry’s departure from the royal family; and how the oldest queen in the world it has resisted in the face of scandal and controversy.

“Diana of Wales was an awkward character, very uncomfortable for the monarchy ”. “Diana suffered a lot”, The “It is very difficult to compete with Kate, She is a book princess ”, are some of the testimonies that will be heard in this documentary in which they participate Anna Bosch; Gianluca Mech, friend of Sarah Ferguson; Inocencio Arias; Federico Trillo, Miguel Ángel Idígoras, Mariángel Alcázar, Marta Robles, or Paloma García Pelayo, among others.

In the discussion with Boris Izaguirre: Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Carmen Lomana, Lorenzo Caprile, Luis Pliego, Paloma García Pelayo and Carmen Enríquez.

The Blood ties that we have already seen

In this new season of Blood Ties, under the direction of Carmen Delgado, the program has already addressed the lives of Carmen Sevilla, Albano, Martes y Trece, Laura Valenzuela, Ángel Nieto, José Bono, Antonia Dell’Atte, Sara Montiel and Manolo Escobar. In the last installment that remains to be broadcast, Blood Ties will discover who was hiding behind the success of Camilo Sesto.

The valuable RTVE Documentary Fund This season it once again plays a fundamental role in the story of the history of each family. Fragments of performances, films, interviews and participations in RTVE programs … from the NODO, to know the origins; to the present.

