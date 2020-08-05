The ‘Blood ties’ of Sara Montiel, the manchega who conquered Hollywood

Blood ties this week tells the story of how Maria Antonia Abad becomes Sara Montiel, the film actress and singer who fell in love with several generations of Spaniards and the first Spanish woman who conquered Hollywood.

The story of the girl who dreamed of being the biggest star in the sky, through characters very close to Sara who will discover the viewer how was the great international diva. A unique personality that was ahead of its time and sometimes became misunderstood by the rest.

“I could not live without love” It is one of the great headlines that Sara Montiel gave throughout her life and that she will remember the program, which will travel to the land of the artist from La Mancha to discover its origins. José Sacristán, Andrés Pajares, Javier Gurruchaga, Lola Ruiz-Ibárruri, Carlos Ferrando, José Bono, or Manuel Zamorano These will be some of the testimonies that can be heard in ‘Blood ties’.

In the debate after the documentary on Sara Montiel, Boris Izaguirre will be accompanied by Alaska, Bibiana Fernández, journalists Cristina Fernández, Jesús Mariñas and Carlos Ferrando, the stylist Manuel Zamorano and the graphologist Carlos Rodriguez.

The blood ties we’ve already seen

In this new season of Blood Ties, under the direction of Carmen Delgado, the program has already addressed the lives of Carmen Sevilla, Albano, Tuesday and Thirteen, Laura Valenzuela, Ángel Nieto, José Bono and Antonia Dell’Atte. In future installments you will discover who was hiding behind the success of Camilo Sesto; will know the roots of los Windsor; and will interview the daughter of Manolo Escobar.

The valuable RTVE Documentary Fund In this season, he again plays a fundamental role in the story of the history of each family. Excerpts from performances, films, interviews and participation in RTVE programs … from NODO, to find out about the origins; to the present.

