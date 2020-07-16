The bikes start in DAZN with the Spanish GP 2020

Motorcycling fans will once again enjoy the MotoGP World Championship on DAZN, the global live and on-demand sport streaming service. The platform will broadcast all the races, trainings, and classifications of the Motorcycle World Championship, beginning with the Spanish Red Bull GP, which will be held on July 17, 18 and 19.

Throughout the week, DAZN will also offer extensive programming, with content and special programs live and on demand. Wednesday 15 started In MotoGP mode (18:00 h), a program in which DAZN users were able to find out all the details of the circuit, with live connections from Jerez. The new space is driven by Ernest Riveras and Lucia Villalon, together with the entire team of DAZN professionals who will cover the championship, among which are Izaskun Ruiz, Natacha Alfageme and the expilots Carlos Checa and Alex Crivillé.

All of them will transmit to the spectators how the passion for motorcycles is lived with the ‘new normality’.

The schedules of the Spanish Grand Prix

He thursday july 16, the excitement of the best motorcycling will return at 4:45 pm, where connections will be made with the circuit to present all the news before the start of the championship. At DAZN you will be able to follow the press conference, get to know the first impressions of the riders and discover the atmosphere of the paddock.

He Friday, July 17, The Red Bull Grand Prix of Spain will officially begin with the first live free practice sessions, with MotoE (09.00 and 13.15), MotoGP (09.55 and 14.10), Moto2 (10.55 and 15.10) and Moto3 (11.50 and 16.05).

He saturday july 18, the protagonists of this exciting return to the track will be able to finish tuning their motorcycles with the latest free practice sessions: Moto3 (09.00), MotoGP (09.55), Moto2 (10.55) and MotoE (11.50). The moment of truth will come with the qualifying rounds of all categories: Moto3 (Q1 12.35 and Q2 13.00), MotoGP (Q1 14.10 and Q2 14.35) Moto2 (Q1 15.10 and 15.35) and MotoE (16.05). After them, the leading pilots will attend the press conference on pole (17.00).

The decisive day will arrive on sunday 19, which will start with the warm up (08.20). The first category to look for its champion will be MotoE (10.05). Then it will be Moto3’s turn (11.00), followed by Moto2 (12.20). The last to take the start will be the MotoGP riders (14.00).

The platform will also broadcast on Sunday a video tribute to all fans of the Motorcycle World Championship, produced with the contributions that fans themselves have shared with DAZN through their social networks. DAZN will thus ensure that the fans can be symbolically present on the circuit and be part of the decisive day on the track.

Platform users will be able to enjoy all races live and on demand after they are broadcast. In addition, motor lovers can also enjoy other special content on the MotoGP lap, such as the documentary The 5 elements, that makes an analysis on all the elements that surround the races; MotoGPIsBack, a review of how the drivers have worked to return to the championship, or Unconditional – Marc Márquez, the story of a mother, who relives the story of Marc Márquez through the eyes of his mother.

