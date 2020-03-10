‘The Big Sky’: Natalie Alyn Lind To Star In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series For ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Alyn Lind (Inform Me a Story) is about as a lead reverse Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and government produced by David E. Kelley. Primarily based on The Freeway, the primary ebook in C.J. Field’s Cassie Dewell collection of novels, the challenge, hails from A+E Studios, which can produce in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv, a part of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is a procedural thriller during which non-public detective Cassie Dewell companions with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a seek for two sisters who’ve been kidnapped by a truck driver on a distant freeway in Montana. After they uncover that these are usually not the one women who’ve disappeared within the space, they have to race towards the clock to cease the killer earlier than one other lady is taken.

Lind will play Danielle Sullivan. Impulsive, confrontational and hot-headed, Danielle is kidnapped throughout a visit to go to her boyfriend in Montana alongside along with her youthful sister, Gracie.

John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer and Brian Geraghty additionally star.

Kelley government produces with Ross Fineman and Field.

Lind’s current credit embody the function of Ashley Rose Pruitt on CBS’ Inform Me a Story and Lauren Strucker on Fox’s The Gifted. She’s repped by ICM Companions, Coast to Coast and legal professional Dave Feldman.

