The best sports documentaries to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The world champion and two-time European champion, Fernando Torres, the double world champion of Formula 1, Fernando Alonso, and the Olympic and World Badminton Champion, Carolina Marin star in the main releases that will arrive this fall on Amazon Prime Video.

The first to broadcast this Friday 18 will be Fernando Torres: the last symbol, a documentary that reviews the career of one of the symbols of Atlético de Madrid and former player of Liverpool, Chelsea, Milan and the Japanese Sagan Tosu, where he retired a year ago. “The biggest challenge was to open up to tell things that I had never told, how I have lived very good and very bad moments, with personal details and thoughts that I did not share while being active.”Says Torres.

A week later, on Friday 25, the platform premieres the series Fernando, an intimate portrait that shows the last year of Fernando Alonso’s sporting career, with challenges such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the Dakar Rally. “You will see the sacrifice and the requirement of the great challenge of participating in these competitions”Explains the pilot.

The Prime Video team announced that this docuseries will have a second season that will show the Asturian’s return to Formula 1 and the French Renault team.

New histories

The two Emmy award winning series, Six Dreams, lands on Friday the 2nd with a second season renamed as Back to Win and starring Betis forward Borja Iglesias, former Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla, Levante coach Paco López, former Atlético de Madrid manager and Getafe CEO Clemente Villaverde, former Mallorca CEO Maheta Molango and forward Aritz Aduriz , which narrates his last season as a professional. “You are going to see the rawness of football and the gratifying and beautiful things that it gives usz ”, highlights the Athletic Club legend.

In addition to these launches, Ricardo Carbonero, the platform’s content manager, announced that before the end of the year a documentary will be released on the tenth anniversary of the triumph of the Spanish National Team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which will feature unpublished images.

Female sport

On Friday 9, I can because I think I can, the documentary series about Carolina Marín, recounts the hardest moment of the Huelva-born athlete after the rupture of the ligament in her right knee and the long recovery process. “It’s a summary of my life in two hours”Says Marín.

Likewise, the platform anticipated that in 2021 they will see the light Rafa Nadal Academy, a docuseries that will present the training methodology of the academy students that the tennis player has in Manacor, Mallorca, and The Legend of Sergio Ramos, new original production about the captain of Real Madrid.

