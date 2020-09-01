The best series and premiere movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

The Boys, one of the most anticipated series September and one of the revelations of last year, will arrive with its season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. But this month will also be important for those who are passionate about speed, especially Formula 1, as they will be able to enjoy the documentary Fernando that will show the story behind the Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso. And also, the inclusion in the catalog of mythical series such as Buffy: Vampire Slayeryes The Americans.
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (September 1)
The legendary series from the 90s created by Joss Whedon comes to the platform for the enjoyment of fans and a gift for the uninitiated. Released in March 1997, the series recounted the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who deals with high school by day and kills bloody vampires at night. She is the Slayer, the one chosen to save the world of the threats that both bloodsuckers and demons of all kinds are presented. That is why he moved to Sunnydale, a small town where the Mouth of Hell is located and where creatures of all kinds walk.
To face the apocalypse that unfolds every week, the protagonist enlists the help of her mentor, Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), and his best friends, Willow (Allyson hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas brendon), and also occasionally from a mysterious and sexy vampire, Angel (David Boreanaz). And this is only the beginning: throughout its seven seasons, Buffy will make new friends and romances, saying goodbye to good friends and facing that her life will never be like that of a normal teenager.
‘The Americans’ (September 1)
All six full seasons are now available on Amazon Prime Video. Period drama whose protagonists are a KGB spy couple who, in the 1980s, live near Washington DC and pose as Americans. Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings have two children who know nothing about their parents’ true identity.
They will have to face very difficult situations due to the worsening of the Cold War during the presidency of Ronald Reagan. Another not minor problem is Phillip’s growing affinity for the American way of life.
‘The Boys S2’ (September 4)
Superheroes, authentic celebrities revered and influential, they start to abuse their powers instead of using them for good. By the time they embark on a new mission to unveil ‘The Seven’ and Vought, the all-powerful multinational corporation that runs superheroes, ordinary people won’t be in their favor.
So it came The Boys, one of the most amazing series of last year. This second season follows The Boys fleeing justice, pursued by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought.
In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Maternal Milk (Laz Alonso), The Frenchman (Tomer Capon) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal without being able to find Butcher (Karl Urban). Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must make a gap between The Seven and Patriot (Antony Starr) will focus on taking full control. His power is going to be threatened with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert Sup who has her own mission. On top of all that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage as Vought attempts to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.
‘The scandal’ (September 7)
Deconstruction of the fall of one of the most powerful and controversial media empires of the last decades, Fox News, and of how a group of explosive women managed to destroy the man responsible for it: Roger Ailes. Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie they were nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Supporting Actress respectively.
‘A star is born’ (September 15)
A star has been born, one of the biggest hits of 2018. Oscar and Golden Globe 2019 for best song (“Shallow”), this romantic musical drama, ‘remake’ of the 1937 film of the same title, is directed and co-starred, along with the singer Lady Gaga, by Bradley Cooper.
Also nominated for seven other Oscars (including film, actress and lead actor and adapted screenplay) and four other Golden Globes (dramatic film, director and actress and drama actor), the cast is completed by Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Rafi Gavron, Anthony Ramos, and Dave Chappelle. Also, actor Alec Baldwin and singers Marlon Williams and Brandi Carlile play themselves.
‘Bones’ (September 15)
Dr. Temperence Brennan is a brilliant forensic anthropologist, but socially incompetent. After coming to her with questions about an FBI case, the arrogant but charming former Army Ranger, now a Special Agent, Seeley Booth, joins her in solving crimes by identifying human remains for the FBI.
Brennan’s empirical and literal worldview causes friction with Booth’s emotional and instinctive attitude, creating a volatile but functional relationship. The 12 seasons of Bones will be availableSo now is the time to relive this series or discover the duo that marked an era on television.
‘Fernando’ (September 25)
The production consists of 5 episodes and shows Alonso’s passion to compete at the highest level and his absolute determination to win. Documenting last year, from his participation in the most important circuits such as the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to finish in his first outing of the Dakar Rally in January, Fernando gives access to the followers of the Formula 1 champion.
Alonso’s closest circle also participates in the docuseries, including his manager Luis García Abad, his sister Lorena Alonso, his partner Linda Morselli and his friend Carlos Sainz, who help reveal the man behind the champion.
