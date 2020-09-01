The best series and premiere movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (September 1)

The legendary series from the 90s created by Joss Whedon comes to the platform for the enjoyment of fans and a gift for the uninitiated. Released in March 1997, the series recounted the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who deals with high school by day and kills bloody vampires at night. She is the Slayer, the one chosen to save the world of the threats that both bloodsuckers and demons of all kinds are presented. That is why he moved to Sunnydale, a small town where the Mouth of Hell is located and where creatures of all kinds walk.

To face the apocalypse that unfolds every week, the protagonist enlists the help of her mentor, Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), and his best friends, Willow (Allyson hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas brendon), and also occasionally from a mysterious and sexy vampire, Angel (David Boreanaz). And this is only the beginning: throughout its seven seasons, Buffy will make new friends and romances, saying goodbye to good friends and facing that her life will never be like that of a normal teenager.

SEE SERIES