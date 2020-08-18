The best new Netflix series this week of August 2020

Mark on your calendar on Friday the 21st because Netflix renews its catalog with new series. This week highlights the return of Lucifer, the series that rescued the platform after its cancellation, three animated series for adults, hits from Germany and Mexico and the second season of Kleptómanas, the Netflix series that all millennials should see.
‘Biohackers’
Set in the university city of Freiburg, the platform’s new German fiction follows in the footsteps of Mía Akerlund (Luna Wedler), a medical student, who arrives to meet Tanja Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz), a famous academic related to death his brother’s. Six episodes in which the young woman immerses herself in the dark world of biohacking (illegal genetic practices that seek to transform the human being through technologies) while trying to protect her new friends.
‘Black fire’ (Friday 21)
New Mexican thiller of the streaming platform that arrives on Friday the 21st to follow in the footsteps of Franco (Tenoch Huerta), a criminal who, in order to try to find his sister’s whereabouts, settles in a sordid hotel. A place where some of the guests will help you on your mission, while you fall in love with a waitress. Count ten episodes. Available on Netflix.
‘Lucifer’ (Friday 21st)
The first part of the fifth season arrives on Friday the 21st with four episodes full of emotion and one shot in black and white that delves into the origin and past of the characters.
‘Crimes in the family’ (Thursday 20)
New original film from the platform that follows in the footsteps of Alicia (Cecilia Roth), a desperate mother who will do everything possible to prevent her son Daniel from being imprisoned for the attempted murder of his ex-wife. Available Thursday 20.
‘Hoops’ (Viernes 21)
Animated comedy produced by 20th Century Fox Television and starring Ben Hopkins, a very foul-mouthed and rather impulsive basketball coach who will not give up hope of trading his incompetent high school team and making it to the professional major leagues, while tries to straighten out his sorry life. Created by Ben Hoffman, the ten episodes are available from Friday the 21st.
‘The scammer’
Anime directed by Ryota Kosawa in which Makoto, a boy who thinks he is the biggest con man in Japan until he crosses the path of Laurent Thierry, a mob hotshot who scams both him and his co-worker Kudo , who end up being arrested and imprisoned. Fourteen episodes in which, after being released from prison, the two young men must find a job to clean up their criminal image of the past.
‘Extratelestre’ (Friday 21)
On Friday the 21st, alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee travel to a fascinating but strange planet called Earth, where they try to understand humans and their hobbies, in the new comedy that combines animation and live action.
‘Cleptomaniacs’ (Tuesday 25)
Elodie, Moe and Tabitha return on Tuesday 25th with a second season in which we will discover the final fate of these three friends and robberies addicts after Elodie’s escape from their home, to join Sabine. The new episodes will also reveal what happens to Tabitha after the mysterious disappearance of Brady’s car.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.