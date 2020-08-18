The best new Netflix series this week of August 2020

‘The scammer’

Anime directed by Ryota Kosawa in which Makoto, a boy who thinks he is the biggest con man in Japan until he crosses the path of Laurent Thierry, a mob hotshot who scams both him and his co-worker Kudo , who end up being arrested and imprisoned. Fourteen episodes in which, after being released from prison, the two young men must find a job to clean up their criminal image of the past.