The best Netflix series that you can watch for free and legally

With the aim of facing the competition Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, Netflix presented the section ‘Watch Free’ with a list of series and movies to watch the content for free and without registration.

The model that began testing in 2019 offers a sample of what Netflix has to offer, in the form of a limited number of series and original films that anyone can watch not only for free, but also without having to register. And we are not only talking about the first chapter in the case of a series, but about complete seasons. A model that has finally arrived in our country, because from today Netflix Spain offers you a sample of its catalog for free and without having to make an account beforehand.

How to watch free series on Netflix? You just have to enter the promotional site on the main page, which you can access at this link. Even series, movies and documentaries can be viewed without the need for the person to subscribe to the service. It should be noted that this method it is 100% legal and is approved by said streaming platform.



Series and movies available for free



Stranger Things Elite, The boss baby: back to work, This is how they see us, love is blinf, Our planet and Grace and Frankie are the series available to watch for free. As you can see, they are some of the most powerful brands on the platform, so if you haven’t seen them, you no longer have an excuse to do so.

The Netflix original movies that you can also watch without registering are:

Criminals at Sea: During a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York cop and his wife try to solve a mysterious murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.

Blindly: Five years after an invisible presence drives almost the entire society to suicide, a survivor and her two children desperately search for a way to save themselves.

The Two Popes: At a key moment for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI strikes a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by real events.

