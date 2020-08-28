The best Netflix series premieres in September 2020 in Spain

In the series that Netflix premieres in September in Spain, the season 10 of ‘Archer’, ‘Young Wallander’, based on the novels of Henning Mankell about a young cop Y ‘Away’, about an astronaut who has to leave everything behind to travel to Mars. But there are also interesting films, like The Practitioner, with Mario Casas.
These are the Netflix premiere series in the next month:
‘Archer’ (September 1)
Following the dynamic of randomly thematizing each season, with Archer still in a coma, the new episodes give another twist to the extravagant “dream team” of the Secret Service of International Intelligence headed by Sterling Archer. We have the same characters but with different roles and in a different location.
‘Borgen’ (September 1)
The three seasons of the hit Danish political drama created by Adam Price in 2010, hit the platform on Tuesday 1st to remind us of the story of Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), the first leader of Denmark’s moderate party to become the country’s prime minister. Together with her media adviser, Kasper Juul (Johan Philip Asbæk), and the rest of her team, this pioneer must face the ins and outs of politics, while demonstrating to the most skeptical that being a woman is not a handicap to rule.
‘Young Wallander’ (September 3)
The series is a modern reinvention of the legendary detective Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of today’s Sweden. When he can’t save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to deal with his guilt to solve the crime.
‘Away’ (September 4)
One of Netflix’s big bets for the remainder of the year. American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. This great feat in her professional career is linked to the difficult decision of having to separate from her husband (Josh charles) and her teenage daughter (Talitha bateman) when they need her most, and the fact that she may never see them again.
‘Baby’ (September 16)
Baby go back to Netflix for the final act of the story: the adolescence of the protagonists is ending, the coming of age is upon us and now each character is forced to look in the mirror in his true essence. The collective of writers of the series, made up of the five young authors Antonio Le Fosse, Re Salvador, Eleonora Trucchi, Marco Raspanti and Giacomo Mazzariol They said of the new season: “We are delighted to announce the third season of Baby, which will also be the last. It’s amazing how many have made this journey with us and our characters. We are grateful to you for having loved this series, for having followed it. We believe that the characters have completed their journey and that after three seasons the story has reached its natural conclusion. We are extremely pleased to have reached this point and we are ready for the grand finale. “
‘Ratched’ (September 18)
The plot of Ratched travels about 20 years before the action of Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus, to America in the 1940s. Mildred Ratched moves to California with the goal of entering a psychiatric hospital run by a disturbing doctor who is a pioneer in the creation and application of new treatments to cure diseases of the human mind .
Mildred is apparently the perfect nurse, a prepared and extremely elegant woman … who, however, little by little, reveals her true intentions and the tremendous reason why she is there. The series is a labyrinthine journey through its hidden traumas and motivations, a thread that leads to the understanding that monsters are made, not born.
