The best Netflix series premieres in September 2020 in Spain

‘Baby’ (September 16)

Baby go back to Netflix for the final act of the story: the adolescence of the protagonists is ending, the coming of age is upon us and now each character is forced to look in the mirror in his true essence. The collective of writers of the series, made up of the five young authors Antonio Le Fosse, Re Salvador, Eleonora Trucchi, Marco Raspanti and Giacomo Mazzariol They said of the new season: “We are delighted to announce the third season of Baby, which will also be the last. It’s amazing how many have made this journey with us and our characters. We are grateful to you for having loved this series, for having followed it. We believe that the characters have completed their journey and that after three seasons the story has reached its natural conclusion. We are extremely pleased to have reached this point and we are ready for the grand finale. “