The best Netflix series and movies from August 10 to 24, 2020

‘An easy girl’ (August 13)
Naima (Mina Farid), a 16-year-old teenager living in Cannes, takes the summer to find out what she wants to do with her life.
But the arrival of her cousin Sofia (Zahia Dehar), 6 years older than her, full of carefree and with a hedonistic lifestyle, leads her to learn about herself and her values. A summer that Naima and Sofia will never forget.
‘Rita’ Season 5 (15 August)
It follows the life of Rita Madsen (Mille Dinesen), a very frank and liberal woman who works as a school teacher. She is very competent in the classroom, but seems to be in need of a teacher when it comes to her personal life.
In season 5, School Management affects Hjørdis’s relationship with Rita and Uffe. An old love returns to Rita’s life. Jeppe, who is heartbroken, returns home.
‘Biohackers’ (20 August)
What if some students secretly experimented with biohacking technologies that could change humanity? On August 20 this new German series will be released Biohackers, which after the success of Dark (also German), is already generating enough expectations.
Mia (Luna Wedler) is a young university student in medicine who will find the answer to her destiny (and that of humanity) after meeting Professor Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz): a scientist who would be involved in a tragedy of her past.
‘High Score: The World of Video Games’ (August 19)
This docuseries tells the history of classic video games and features the very visionaries who brought these worlds and their characters to life.
It will focus especially on the 1990s, a time that is considered in history books as one of the golden ages of interactive entertainment. In the absence of knowing if it will arrive dubbed into Spanish, at least it is confirmed that we can enjoy it with Spanish subtitles.
There will be original graphic materials, appearances of great managers or developers of the time with testimonials, statements and reflections; all this with the aim of exposing in a reliable way what that time was like and what made the nineties a period of consolidation for the sector as we know it.
‘What are men thinking about?’ (August 15)
Ali is a woman in the sports agency business. She feels belittled by men in a world she considers macho, but when one day she acquires the ability to listen to her thoughts, she discovers how to manipulate them for her own benefit.In 2019, in a rush to rescue hits from Hollywood’s past, filmmaker Adam Shankman , an expert in comedies for all audiences such as “A super tough kangaroo” or “Twelve away from home”, decided to release a new version of the successful film “What do women think about?”, although this time changing the gender of the protagonists .
The lead role thus fell to Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”). With her newfound power, Ali is ahead of her colleagues, but is forced to put their relationship to the test. with his best friends and with his budding sentimental partner with the character played by Aldis Hodge, with whom Henson already agreed in “Hidden Figures”.
