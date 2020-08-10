The best Netflix series and movies from August 10 to 24, 2020

‘High Score: The World of Video Games’ (August 19)

This docuseries tells the history of classic video games and features the very visionaries who brought these worlds and their characters to life.

It will focus especially on the 1990s, a time that is considered in history books as one of the golden ages of interactive entertainment. In the absence of knowing if it will arrive dubbed into Spanish, at least it is confirmed that we can enjoy it with Spanish subtitles.

There will be original graphic materials, appearances of great managers or developers of the time with testimonials, statements and reflections; all this with the aim of exposing in a reliable way what that time was like and what made the nineties a period of consolidation for the sector as we know it.