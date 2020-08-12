The best Netflix horror series: from mystery to psychological

‘Dark’

This mystery thriller with touches of supernatural fantasy, was in 2017 the first project that the streaming platform developed, produced and recorded in Germany. A total of three seasons that begin with the disappearance of two children in Widen, a town that turns to look for them. But the situation increasingly becomes a supernatural experience when detecting that these events are related to inexplicable events that occurred in 1986.

A mysterious disappearance that also brings to light the past and the secrets of the Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler and Tiedemann, four families who discover that they are connected.