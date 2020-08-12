The best Netflix horror series: from mystery to psychological

In recent years, the cinema has experienced an interest in horror films, since they are cheap productions that end up being very profitable with a small collection. Series like The Walking Dead, or more recently the fabulous The Curse of Hill House, has brought that gender inertia to television. These are the most recommended Netflix series to have a great time.
‘Dark’
This mystery thriller with touches of supernatural fantasy, was in 2017 the first project that the streaming platform developed, produced and recorded in Germany. A total of three seasons that begin with the disappearance of two children in Widen, a town that turns to look for them. But the situation increasingly becomes a supernatural experience when detecting that these events are related to inexplicable events that occurred in 1986.
A mysterious disappearance that also brings to light the past and the secrets of the Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler and Tiedemann, four families who discover that they are connected.
‘Curon’
Seven-episode Italian drama that tells the story of Ana (Valeria Bilello), mother of Mauro (Federico Russo) and Daria (Margherita Morchio), two teenagers, with whom she decides to return to her hometown in northern Italy. But the strange disappearance of the mother will lead to a search that will uncover dark secrets under the apparent tranquility of this small region submerged in water. Italian replica of Dark.
‘Kingdom’
Set in the medieval period of the Joseon dynasty –14th and 19th century–, this Korean fiction directed by Kim Seong-hun recreates a kingdom besieged by corruption and famine, in which a mysterious epidemic turns the infected into zombies. Victim of a conspiracy, only the prince will be able to unravel the perfidious machinations against him and save his people.
‘Marianne’
Samuel Bodin is the creator of the new jewel of the platform, a series of 8 chapters with about 40 minutes each. The story features surreal details, suspense and a lot of fear, achieving a plot full of disturbing twists that will leave viewers asking for more. One of the reasons the French series is so popular is because its story hooks right from the start.
The plot unfolds in the life of Emma, a successful author of horror novels who includes in all her works a witch named Marianne, a character who appears to her in her dreams since childhood. But when the protagonist travels to her hometown, she discovers that the evil spirit that invades her dreams is wreaking havoc in the real world.
‘Jo-on: Origins’
Jo-on: Origins (Netflix) portrays the true events that inspired the story of the legendary franchise released in 2005 by Takashi Shimizu.
‘Haunted’
It is made up of six episodes of no more than half an hour in which supernatural visions are found with demonic possessions and serial killer parents. What unites them is the sentimental element: the person who suffered these experiences is in charge of telling them both to the audience and to their families and friends.
‘Black Summer’
When it was released Black Summer, many called it Netflix’s The Walking Dead, but with a certain ringing in the statement that denoted that there was not much confidence in the series. However, this prequel to Z Nation offers us the antidote that many of us needed to continue to endure such an exploited genre. It follows a group of people during the early days of a zombie apocalypse.
‘The Rain’
The Rain (Netflix) travels six years after a major biological catastrophe wiped out almost the entire population of Scandinavia.
‘The curse of Hill House’
The curse of Hill House is a modern recreation of the iconic novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. The series revolves around some brothers and how they grew up a haunted house that would later become the most famous in the country. Reunited again as adults after a tragedy, the family will finally have to confront the ghosts of the past, some of whom haunt their minds while others hide in the shadows of Hill House.
Created, directed and produced by horror master Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), the series is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. After its success, a second season is prepared based on Another Turn of the Screw by Henry James.
Other series on other platforms
The collapse (Filmin): What would happen to the planet and our society if the system collapses tomorrow? One of Filmin’s latest French fictions answers this question, which in 8 episodes shot in sequence, offers us the most harrowing audiovisual experience of the year. A production of Les Parasites in which the characters bring out the worst in themselves in the face of the apocalypse of capitalism.
Ghost Theater (Dark): Japanese horror master Hideo Nakata (The Ring) returns to the small screen with this fiction inspired by his 2015 self-titled feature film. Ten independent episodes that show us scary and strange 30-minute stories, starring singers from Japanese idol group AKB48 and with Haruka Shimazaki, Rika Adachi, and Keita Machida completing the cast.
Tales for Friday night (Dark): The intrigue, the fantastic and the terror come together in a collection of short stories independent of each other in which we find six characters who change their characterization but retain the same name and some features of your personality. Written and directed by Pablo Vergara, this Argentine fiction features Mariela and Juan,
the leading couple, at different times and situations in their relationship.
