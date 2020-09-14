The best Netflix and Movistar premiere series of the week (September 14 to 20)

Based on the youth saga of 12 books written by the British Anthony Horowitz –with more than thirteen million copies sold worldwide–, Alex Rider, the new fiction by Guy Burt (The Medici: Lords of Florence) arrives on Thursday the 17th with eight episodes that tell the story of Alex (Otto Farrant), an orphan teenager who lives in London with his uncle Ian, until the division of MI6 Special Operations, led by agents Alan Blunt (Stephen Dillane) and Tulip Jones (Vicky McClure), recruits him as a spy to carry out a risky mission in the Alps. Available in Movistar Series.

Jurassic Park: Cretaceous Camp (Netflix)

The first animated series based on the mythical saga directed by Steven Spielberg

in 1993, it hits our screens on Friday the 18th. Set in what happened during the first Jurassic World movie, the eight episodes follow a group of six teenagers chosen for a unique experience in a new adventure camp on the opposite side of the famous Isla Nublar. When the dinosaurs start to wreak havoc on the island and the camp turns into a complete revolution, the teens must count on each other to survive. Available on Netflix.

Close Enough (TNT)

On Tuesday the 22nd, the creator of Running Stories, JG Quintel, takes the leap into adult animation with this wacky comedy centering on a couple in their thirties, their five-year-old daughter and their two divorced best friends who live together in Los Angeles. Produced by Cartoon Network with Studio T, the fiction has eight episodes. Available on Movistar +, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Euskaltel, R, Sky and Telecable.

Deputy (Calle 13)

Bright’s director David Ayer joins Aquaman screenwriter Will Beall in this crime drama that premieres Friday the 18th and blends contemporary setting.

of police action in Los Angeles with the wild epic of the western. With ten episodes starring Stephen Dorff (True Detective) in the role of Bill Hollister, an aspiring sheriff who will employ the most violent and unorthodox methods in order to find justice. Available on Movistar +, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Euskaltel, Sky, R and Telecable.

Veneno (AtresPlayer Premium)

Episode three of the fiction created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, Los Javis (Paquita Salas), based on the life and death of Cristina Ortiz, ‘La Veneno’ (Daniela Santiago), arrives on Sunday 20 showing a young Joselito ( Jedet Sánchez) discovering, little by little, his true identity. Available in Atresplayer Premium.

Other series

◗ Baby 3 (Netflix). On Wednesday 16 comes the third and final season of Italian fiction created by Antonio Le Fosse and in which we will see how Damiano and Chiara do not go through their best moment in their relationship.

◗ Criminal UK 2 (Netflix). The second season will feature a cast consisting of Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Sophie Okonedo (Hellboy). Available Wednesday 16.

◗ Das Boot: The Submarine 2 (AMC). In the second season, the new commander, Wrangler (Stefan Konarske), is on a mission to hunt down a possible defector (Clemens Schick), while the former Captain Hoffman finds asylum in New York with Sam Greenwood. Since Thursday 17.

◗ The last word (Netflix). When her husband passes away unexpectedly, Karla Fazius’s world falls apart until she discovers a new vocation: that of a professional eulogy. Available Thursday 17.

◗ Night shift 4 (AXN).

The doctors and nurses of the San Antonio Memorial return on Tuesday the 22nd with a fourth season in which the most difficult and complex cases will be presented in the chaotic

night shift emergency room, while scarce hospital resources continue to wreak havoc on staff work.

