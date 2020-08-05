The best Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Movistar series of 2020

‘Little Fires Everywhere’ (Amazon)

The Richardson home fire, a wealthy family in the residential town of Shaker Heights in Ohio in the late 1990s, opens the argument for Little Fires Everywhere. It is an eight episode miniseries nominated for an Emmy, and now available on Amazon Prime Video, whose title (Little fires everywhere) It refers to the daily disagreements that end up triggering a tragedy.

Directed by Lynn Shelton, filmmaker indie (My sister’s friend) Deceased in May, from the best seller of Celeste Ng, the plot goes back several months to narrate the relationship between Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, when the first one rents a house to the second, becoming a charity project when hiring her as a maid.

The series, with a wonderful sixth episode about the youth of the two women and a perfect dosage of suspense and emotional intensity, is based on the work of its protagonists: Kerry Washington (Scandal), who has achieved his fourth Emmy nomination, and Reese Witherspoon (Oscar for Tightrope), both executive producers, embroidering complex characters full of nuances and contradictions.