The best Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Movistar series of 2020

Kerry Washington y Reese Witherspoon protagonizan Little Fire Everywhere, which has received three Emmy nominations: Miniseries, Actress, and Episode Direction. Classism and racism make up this addictive drama that doses suspense
and the excitement through the lives of two radically opposite women. Without a doubt, one of the series that has become a ‘must see’ of 2020. In addition to the Amazon Prime Video series, we review other series that have given much to talk about and have become essential in the catalogs of Netflix, Amazon, HBO or Movistar Plus.
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ (Amazon)
The Richardson home fire, a wealthy family in the residential town of Shaker Heights in Ohio in the late 1990s, opens the argument for Little Fires Everywhere. It is an eight episode miniseries nominated for an Emmy, and now available on Amazon Prime Video, whose title (Little fires everywhere) It refers to the daily disagreements that end up triggering a tragedy.
Directed by Lynn Shelton, filmmaker indie (My sister’s friend) Deceased in May, from the best seller of Celeste Ng, the plot goes back several months to narrate the relationship between Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, when the first one rents a house to the second, becoming a charity project when hiring her as a maid.
The series, with a wonderful sixth episode about the youth of the two women and a perfect dosage of suspense and emotional intensity, is based on the work of its protagonists: Kerry Washington (Scandal), who has achieved his fourth Emmy nomination, and Reese Witherspoon (Oscar for Tightrope), both executive producers, embroidering complex characters full of nuances and contradictions.
‘Unorthodox’ (Netflix)
German fiction that tells the story of Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas), a young woman from the Satmar Hasidic sect, ultra-Orthodox Jews from Brooklyn, who abandons her husband and family at the opportunity of an independent life in Berlin where her mother lives. A drama with religion and faith in the background that offers something different from what we had seen. Based on the true story of Deborah Feldman, born in 1986 and raised in the same New York neighborhood by her grandparents, since her mother fled shortly after her birth.
‘Watchmen’ (HBO)
Set in an alternate world where superheroes are treated as outlaws and the police wear masks to protect their identity, the presence of a sect of masked vigilantes disrupts the functioning of society. Inspired by the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic, to reflect contemporary anxieties, it features Robert Redford, who serves as the president of the US, Jeremy Irons, Regina King and Don Johnson.
‘Tiger King’ (Netflix)
This documentary miniseries follows in the footsteps of Joe Exotic, a polygamous, gun-loving country singer who runs a highway zoo in Oklahoma, and Carola Baskin, an animal activist with a lion and tiger shelter who fought to close the zoo. Joe’s, for animal abuse and exploitation.
‘Mrs. America’ (HBO)
Fiction produced by FX and starring Cate Blanchett in which she brings to life the controversial US legislator Phyllis Schlafly, one of the most important opponents of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. The Oscar-winning actress plays a conservative woman, also known as ‘the bride of the silent majority’.
Through the eyes of the women of the time, the series explores how one of the battlefields of the cultural war helped the Moral Majority, a Christian fundamentalist group, that acted as a lobbyist and changed the political landscape.
‘The Mandalorian’
Set after the fall of the Empire and before the First Order, the first Star Wars live-action series follows Mando, a bounty hunter from the legendary Mandalorian tribe, who works in the far reaches of the galaxy, where he doesn’t reach Republic authority.
‘Unit’
In six installments, the thriller follows the almost unknown work of one of the world’s best police groups in the fight against jihadism, the Police Investigation Unit. Created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, the original Movistar + fiction in collaboration with Vaca Films stars Nathalie Poza, Michel Noher, Marian Álvarez and Luis Zahera and has the participation of real members of this unit of the National Police.
‘Star Trek: Picard’
Fans of the legendary 1960s series created by Gene Roddenberry have the chance to see the former captain of the USS Enterprise-D in this production directed by Alex Kurtzman and Michael Chabon, and with Patrik Stewart playing Jean-Luc Picard. .
‘White Lines’
Álex Pina (La Casa de Papel) produces this fiction shot in Ibiza in English and Spanish, and focused on the research that Zoe (Laura Haddock) undertakes when her brother Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries), a Manchester DJ, is found dead 20 years after having disappeared on the Pitiusa island. A search that drags her into a world of discotheques and lies, forcing her to face her own dark side in a place where people live on the edge.
