The beautiful story of Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin in ‘Before you’

Louisa ‘Lou’ Clark (Emilia Clarke) lives in a picturesque town in the middle of the English countryside. With no clear direction in his life, Lou, unstable and creative, goes from job to job to help his family make ends meet. However, his usual cheerful attitude is put to the test when he faces a new professional challenge. She takes a job where she becomes a caregiver and partner for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a wealthy young banker who was left in a wheelchair after an accident two years ago, and whose world changed dramatically in the blink of an eye.

The now cynical Will, who is no longer the adventurous soul he once was, is about to give it all up for lost. But then Lou arrives, who decides to teach him that life deserves to be lived. Together they embark on a series of adventures, in which both Lou and Will are winners, and find that their lives — and hearts — change in ways they could never have imagined.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

From book to cinema

Before you is based on the novel of the same title written by Jojo Moyes. The same author of the book, which in Spain was published under the title of Me before you, was in charge of adapting the script so that Thea Sharrock It will take him to the big screen, making his debut as director of a feature film.

The main protagonists of the film were Emilia Clarke internationally recognized for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones– and Sam Claflin, who for the first time coincided in the same job.

Me Before You. EE.UU., 2016. Romance. 110 min. Dir.: Thea Sharrock. Int.: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Matthew Lewis, Charles Dance, Vanessa Kirby.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.