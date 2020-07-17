The Antena 3 multiplex: ‘The reflection of an obsession’ will be Emily’s torment

The desktop of Saturday, July 19 (4:00 p.m.) It is dedicated to an obsessive love story, riddled with deception and with a terrible secret behind. Antenna 3 this time bet on the film The reflection of an obsession, an intriguing film in which a man’s past will completely vitiate a romance of young Emily and will trigger all the alerts of his mother, Kelly. The multiplex in the afternoon is once again betting on a film signed by Lifetime, a trusted brand for suspense telefilms.

Kelly, a single mother, is dedicated to making her daughter Emily graduates and enters a good university. The problem is that the young woman needs a lot of help in chemistry, a subject that she constantly fails. Thus, Kelly hires Devin, a professor of that subject, to improve Emily’s grades and thus contribute to the academic future of his daughter.

The problem is that the teacher, a professional chemist, is not the nice young man trying to look. The tutor is obsessed with Emily’s resemblance to an old girlfriend of his who died under strange circumstances, his body appearing at the bottom of a cliff. For weeks, Devin will try to isolate Emily, suspend bowling from his gang, and limit him after-school activities to. increase your time with it. Such is his fixation on the young woman who dares to dynamite Emily’s dates with other boys, in order to isolate her. His efforts culminate in the arrest of Steve, Emily’s bandmate, on suspicion of supplying her with a regular drug for sex crimes.

The plan works and Devin will end up seducing Emily, at which point the complications begin. Meanwhile, Steve goes out of his way to prove his innocence, convince Emily, and find out who is really responsible.. You will soon discover that all clues lead to Devin.

Does Vanessa Marcil sound familiar to you?

You may not locate it by name but if we talk about Brenda Barrett de General Hospital o the Gina Kincaid and Feeling of living you probably remember his face. This actress is currently one of the most popular Lifetime faces, as she presents the reality show Blush: the search for the next Great Makeup Artist, but previously he has participated in titles to spare known to the general public as The Rock (1996) The Deep Impact (1998). Marcil is the best-known artist of The reflection of an obsession, the movie that brightens up the afternoon in Antena 3’s multiplex.

The reflection of an obsession (Bad Tutor)

EE.UU., 2018. Director: Jeff Hare.

Int.: Vanessa Marcil, Alex Frnka, Charles Hittinger.

