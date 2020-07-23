The Antena 3 multiplex: ‘Secret exchange’

Antena 3 always offers some proposal to skip our nap with stories that keep us glued to the sofa. This afternoon of saturday july 25 (16.00) we can see the Lifetime movie In the hands of a stranger. This film, inspired by real events, will make The multiplex this afternoon a disturbing and suspenseful space.

It is scary to think that a situation that points to everyday and joyful could end so badly. As they celebrate their 30th birthday, twins Callie and Lizzie, one married and with children, the other single, (both played by actress Margaret Anne Florence) secretly exchange roles. This game was a constant throughout his childhood and adolescence, either for fun, or to achieve some kind of benefit. But this innocent game stretches out in time beyond celebration and triggers the film’s first plot twist: one of them dies.

The survivor prefers not to tell the truth and decides to stay in her role until she can discover the killer, who rhe was really trying to kill her. Fear that she and her new family will become a new target for the murderer will make her continue the charade. However, he soon realizes his mistake.

The stellar appearance of an international artist … and she is not an actress

To tell this story, we wanted to have a peculiar contribution, that of the international singer and choreographer. Paula Abdul |. This artist was part of the inaugural jury of the format American Idol, which has inspired countless international talent shows that came later (Got Talent, La voz…). Her role is that of one of the investigators in the murder case.

Secret exchange (A Sister’s Secret)

USA, 2018. Director: DJ Viola.

Int.: Jessica Morris, Margaret Anne Florence, Donny Boaz, Paula Abdul.

