The Antena 3 multiplex: Ellen is the ‘false culprit’ of a murder

Antena 3’s multiplex cinema closes the month on Sunday, August 30 with a film that will leave us glued to the screen. Is there a greater anguish than to see yourself involved in a situation in which you have nothing to do with it? Well that’s what happens to Ellen, the protagonist of False culprit, a (free) version of Alfred Hitchcock’s original (False guilty, 1956), starring Henry Fonda and Vera Miles.

Ellen plainview (Danica McKellar) She is the wife of a police officer who is suddenly arrested and charged with first degree murder. On the day of the proceedings, she parked her vehicle in the same parking lot as the victim, which relates her to the case. Inexplicably, all the evidence incriminates her and, furthermore, she lacks a plausible alibi, for which she is eventually imprisoned.

An overwhelming legal nightmare begins for Ellen in which everything seems to be suspiciously set against him. ANDThe lawyer who defends her turns out to be incompetent, the prosecutor has no mercy with her and her husband has been left without capacity for action. How will Ellen prove her innocence?

To demonstrate it is Danica McKellar, the actress who gives life to the protagonist. Her face is one of the most televised of the cast because she played Winnie Cooper in the television series Those wonderful years. Next to her, in the role of her husband is Jonathan Bennett He is an American film and television actor whom we have seen in series such as Smallville, Station 19 or Veronica mars, among other.

The special surprise of the cast is in the character of Detective Hamer, in whom we can recognize one of the most beloved faces on television. Is about Jaleel Ahmad Massoud White, the eternal Steve Urkel in the series Things from home.

The sequel to False culprit

Although they were conceived as independent films it is inevitable to relate False culprit and Proof of innocence (2017). The main cast repeats in this new Richard Gabai film in which this time it is Ellen and Ben’s daughter who sees her freedom at risk.

In this sequel, Ellen decides to defend her daughter Julie in courtBut during the trial, he continually discovers evidence that makes it appear that his daughter is guilty. Ellen is determined to find out the truth, even if the result does not favor Julie.



False Guilty (The Wrong Woman)

USA, 2013. Dir .: Richard Gabai.

Int .: Danica McKellar, Jim O’Heir, Jonathan Bennett, Fred Dryer, Jaleel White.

