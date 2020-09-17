The Antena 3 multiplex: Claire tries to overcome the death of her boyfriend in ‘I will never stop loving you’

This saturday forget about the siesta because Antena 3 brings a premiere movie in its multiplex. I will never stop loving you tells the story of Claire and how she lives after the loss of her boyfriend. The private chain bets on another of its classic german movies to entertain your viewers on Sunday afternoon.

Producer

On this occasion, the space is committed to a history of overcoming. The protagonist has experienced a personal drama and has to face it to continue with her life. Meeting someone special may help you move forward but, as the saying goes, sometimes it is better to be alone than in bad company.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

An unexpected death



Claire works as a restorer in a major Dublin museum and has an idyllic relationship with businessman Mark Gallagher, but suddenly everything is cut short when your loved one suffers a car accident in which he ends up dying. Claire begins to see appearances of Mark after painting a portrait of him. Her friend Fiona tries to keep her distracted so that he recovers as soon as possible and does not suffer more, that’s why introduces them to Sean Bennett, an art teacher who takes an interest in Claire. The trial of Mark’s accident is approaching and his parents contact Claire who ends up discovering that it was Sean who caused the accident that killed Mark so she decides to break up with him and change country to start a new life.

Producer

This movie is under the direction of Stefanie Sycholt, born in South Africa and known for writing and directing several of the films in the Inga Lindström saga. In the role of Claire we find Jessica Ginkel, German actress who has participated in series and films in the country, as well as Kai Schumann que interpreta a Sean in this production. I will never stop loving you was released in Germany at the end of November 2018.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This story has all the ingredients: love, pain, friendship … If you want to know how Claire’s story ends do not miss I will never stop loving you, the premiere movie of Antena 3’s multiplex cinema. This Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Nunca dejaré de amarte (Cecelia Ahern: To love you)

Germany, 2018. Dir .: Stefanie Sycholt.

Int .: Jessica Ginkel, Kai Schumann, Jule Ronstedt.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io