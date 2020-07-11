The Antena 3 multiplex: ‘An unexpected visit’

Antena 3 always offers some proposal to skip our nap with stories that keep us glued to the sofa. This afternoon was not going to be less and, on the desktop of the saturday july 11 (16.00) we can see the movie An unexpected visit. This film will make The multiplex this afternoon a disturbing and suspenseful space.

Kate and her husband Eric are going through a bump in their relationship due to Eric’s time at work. Unexpectedly David, her brother-in-law appears and they invite her to spend a few days. Kate is grateful to have company at home and life goes on normally until David begins to behave violently and realizes that David wants to be the head of the family.

A real story

Set in Brisbane, California, An Unexpected Visit begins with a foreword, preceded by a ‘Based on Real Events’ cartel, in which young Brisbane student Eric Campbell (Marc Herrmann) is about to be hit by a thug when his Brother David (Mitch McCoy) enters the scene and begins hitting the guy with a baseball bat, and although Eric tries to warn David once Eric is out of danger, David continues to kill the bully. What happens next is a 23-year time jump.

Technical data

An unexpected visit (Psycho Brother in Law)

EE.UU., 2017. Director: Jose Montesinos.

Int.: Brittany Falardeau, Zack Gold, Mike Duff

