The Americans Writer Hilary Bettis Confronts One of the ‘Greatest Human Rights Issues of This Generation’ in Her Off-Broadway 72 Miles to Go…

Playwright Hilary Bettis is an artist with a objective. “What’s going on at our border is amongst the greatest human rights issues with this expertise,” says Bettis, who returns to Off-Broadway with the world premiere 72 Miles to Go…. “I actually really feel really compelled, in all of my work, to uncover a method to start that dialog with out beating people over the pinnacle with it, or making it an issue story.”

With 72 Miles to Go…, directed by Jo Bonney at Roundabout Theatre Agency, Bettis invites her viewers to fall in love with an American family: a mother, residing in Nogales, Mexico, and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. Immigration authorized pointers forcibly separate them by 72 miles however moreover by missed milestones: graduations, new relationships, and occupation paths. Spanning eight years, it’s a play that’s as so much regarding the border catastrophe because it’s the story of how a family comes of age.

Bettis began writing 72 Miles to Go… in 2017, nonetheless the play takes place between 2008 and 2016. “[The border crisis] is one factor that’s in our info cycle now, however it’s really been happening for a really very long time and I imagine {that a} quantity of Individuals aren’t really acutely aware of that,” says Bettis.

Though 72 Miles to Go… is about beforehand, the play asks greater questions on a collective American identification instantly. “All of my work explores what it means to be an American now,” says Bettis. “What are our shared values that help convey us collectively and will bridge all the divisive rhetoric that’s in our universe correct now?”

It was moreover important to Bettis to make room for pleasure, laughter, and love. “I actually really feel like we keep in an interval the place individuals are literally indignant and individuals are on edge,” says Bettis. “I wanted to put in writing one factor that reminded us of the frequently. The individuals who we love. I want an viewers to see their family on this family.”

Impressed by her household (“little points that trickled in subconsciously”) 72 Miles to Go… is a deeply non-public play for Bettis. Her journey as a writer, too, has been fashioned by her family story. “There’s always been this elephant inside the room of, ‘Who exactly are we? And the place will we come from?’” says the playwright. “As I turned a writer, that question of identification, and what it means to reclaim being Mexican-American, to reclaim your particular person family legacy—that’s one factor that’s extraordinarily important to me.”