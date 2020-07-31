‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Andrew Garfield contra Jamie Foxx

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) leads a very busy life, combining his time between his role as Spider-Man, ending the bad guys, and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone). Peter can’t wait to graduate. He has not forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect him by staying away from him, but it is a promise that he simply cannot keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain appears, Electro (Jamie Foxx), and an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), he returns, while discovering new clues about his past.

Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx, luxury reinforcements

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: El poder de Electro is the second part of the Spider-Man adventures directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield, which in 2012 took over from Tobey Maguire to step into the shoes of one of the most famous superheroes in the Marvel universe. In 2017, he transferred the role to Tom Holland, who has already worn the suit in two films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The film that is broadcast today on television was nominated for the Annie Awards in the category of Best Animated Effects in a non-animated production, an award that took At the edge of tomorrow (2014). In addition, among the cast members, the presence of Emma Stone, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La La Land (2016), and Jamie Foxx, oscarized for getting into the skin of Ray Charles in Ray (2004).

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro. EE.UU., 2014. Fantástico. 142 min. Dir.: Marc Webb. Int.: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field, Colm Feore, Felicity Jones.

