The adaptation of ‘The devil at all hours’ arrives on Netflix

When in 2011 Donald Ray Pollock published his novel The devil at all hours he probably did not imagine that the trajectory of his story would go so far. The text has become a film and with a part to take into account. From Wednesday September 16 it is available on Netflix this adaptation of the filmmaker Antonio Campos (The Sinner, Marvel’s The Punisher).

Violence, crime and unscrupulous rule the world in which the voice-over of Donald Ray Pollock himself immerses us, who opens the film. In the United States in the mid-20th century, between World War II and the Vietnam War, there are a microcosm of squalor and personal trauma in Knockemstiff, an Ohio town.

The events that take place in that place unleash a storm of religious fanaticism, corruption, depravity and revenge between different generations of two families (and their environment) that takes place over twenty years. Among the stories of torment that the film uncovers, and that end up coming together in a common point, is that of Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgård, Castle Rock, It, Deadpool 2), a man desperate to save his sick wife, who, devastated when his prayers fail to save her, ends up committing suicide.

But precisely Russell’s actions lead to his son Arvin, to go from being a child who suffers abuse in high school, to become a man who knows when and how to take action. Thus, the young man will have to face the pastor Preston Teagardin (Robert pattinson), a pervert who abuses minors in his parish, and sheriff corrupto Lee Bodecker (Sebastian Stan).

Among all that darkness, full of sinister characters, the Arvin of Tom Holland is the character of greater light of the film, who goes out of his way to protect his family, defend justice and seek the redemption of an entire people.

The best of ‘The devil at all hours’: its cast

To bring the main characters to life, Campos had Robert Pattinson in the role of the preacher Teagardin, with Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell and with Tom Holland as his son Arvin, the protagonist and guiding thread of the evolution of a story full of time jumps.

But they are not the only guarantees of the cast, because next to them are Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Jason Clarke (Boy 44, First Man), Sebastian Stan (saga Avengers, Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road, Riverdale) and Mia Goth (Marrowbone’s Secret, Wallander).

The film shines, in good measure, thanks to all these actors and actresses, who do a good job taking their characters to the extreme. The greatest weight of the story falls on Holland, whom we see in a completely different register than his previous roles, and yet he is perhaps the only character from whom a compassionate side can be drawn.

It is worth highlighting the work of Pattinson, highlighted by the director himself in an interview in Total Film:

“Rob took over Preston. The reason why it works as a character is because Rob didn’t go out of the way to make it enjoyable. Really, she took on everything unpleasant about him. And for that reason, the character, who is very unpleasant, is enjoyed on screen “.

