‘The ABC Murders’ Writer Sarah Phelps Signs Up For Season Two Of ‘A Very English Scandal’

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Phelps, the British author behind Agatha Christie variations together with The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse, has signed as much as write the second season of the BBC and Amazon’s hit drama A Very English Scandal.

The Radio Instances reported final yr that Phelps had been approached to pen Season 2, and now the author has confirmed to Deadline that she is scripting a three-part sequence. The BBC is on the point of formally confirming the recommission, with Amazon anticipated to be concerned once more.

A Very English Scandal will transfer on from the story of Jeremy Thorpe to develop into an anthology sequence, specializing in a brand new disaster that gripped the British institution.

The second season facilities on a 1963 intercourse scandal involving Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll. Throughout a messy divorce from her second husband, he seized photos of Campbell performing a intercourse act on an unknown man and she or he grew to become often known as “The Soiled Duchess.”

“I’m writing a three-hour present about an especially well-known blowjob, due to course, what else would I do as soon as I’ve completed killing individuals? I’m simply filth, I’m within the gutter,” Phelps joked.

Phelps replaces Russell T Davies within the writers’ chair. Phelps mentioned the Welsh author is her “hero” and she or he “cherished” the primary season, which helped actor Ben Whishaw to a BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe for his efficiency as Norman Scott.

A Very English Scandal is made by Sony’s Blueprint Footage. Producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins left Blueprint final yr to arrange a manufacturing label at ITV Studios, however Phelps confirmed what Deadline reported in December — that he stays concerned within the present. “I’ve recognized him for a really very long time, now we have labored collectively very well,” she mentioned.

Phelps has simply completed on The Pale Horse, which has already aired on BBC One and can premiere on Amazon on Friday. It’s the closing installment in a quintet of Christie variations the author was planning. Mammoth Display produced the present.