The 90s ‘Beavis and Butt-head’ revive in the middle of 2020

We must be prepared so that he can revive any series at the least expected moment. The television industry is always looking in the trunk of memories for projects to retake or re-launch or re-fish or redo. And, while we are still getting used to the idea of ​​new Physics or chemistry The Paco’s men, from the United States have decided to go further back, to the nineties, to resurrect Beavis y Butt-head.

It is not the typical case of “there are conversations” or “they are gathering the cast” or “it will be necessary to see if the channel finally produces a complete season”. Comedy Central cable channel specializing in comedy has already directly ordered two seasons and will have the original creator, Mike Judge, as the main person in charge of the series.















He will be in charge of writing, producing and voicing both characters as he did between 1992 and 1997, with a brief revival in 2011. And what will two icons from the nineties like rockers Beavis and Butt-head do in the middle of 2020? Well try connect two generations at the same time with their humor: the members of Generation X who are already parents and their children who are already from Generation Z.

As reported in Deadline, this project has received the green light because in Comedy Central they want to create more adult animation taking advantage of the fact that South Park It is still going strong after 23 seasons. In fact, they appeared in 1997, the same year that Beavis y Butt-head they said goodbye for the first time to MTV, the channel where they were created.

Mike Judge has since created the highly respected ‘Silicon Valley’. (Richard Shotwell / AP)



Since you came up with these animated characters, Mike Judge has not been missing. He made one of the most successful animation series of the first decade of the new millennium, as it was The king of the hill (1997-2010), and has recently opted for the Emmy on numerous occasions as co-creator of

Silicon Valley

, the HBO computer comedy.







