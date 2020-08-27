The 17 Spanish series that point ways for this new television season

The pandemic is making fiction production difficult but the Spanish industry is up and running this summer to ensure that this coming fall we are well entertained. There are also projects that (luckily) have finished filming and are ready to land on the primetime channels or platforms. There are revivals, there are adaptations of best-sellers, there are teenage proposals and even remake from a Turkish series that will be talked about.

These next few months may be puzzling. After all, yes there are many productions stopped in the rest of the world and the calendars of the studios flew through the air long ago. But, be that as it may, here it seems that very interesting Spanish fiction will arrive. These are the ones that promise the most. Of course, here we only include those that we hope will be released before the end of 2020 (that is, the adventure series of Alejandro Amenábar, for example, does not enter).













30 coins (HBO Spain)









Álex de la Iglesia has already warned that 30 coins will be “Outright terror, without concessions”. It will tell the story of an exorcist priest, boxer and ex-convictor exiled to a town parish where he is related to paranormal phenomena. He, a veterinarian and the mayor will find themselves immersed in a global conspiracy for control of the 30 coins for which the apostle Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus, some cursed relics. With Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Eduard Fernández and Megan Montaner, habemus an original series.





Alba (Antenna 3)

Alba will wake up naked on the beach and aware of the crime they have committed against her.

(Atresmedia)



Alba is a young woman without fear. However, after returning to her hometown for vacation, a promising night out is tainted with tragedy when a group of boys sexually assault her. The next day, she wakes up naked on the beach. Atresmedia is shooting on the Costa Blanca this remake of Fatmagul, the Turkish phenomenon, with Elena Rivera (The truth) in the skin of Alba and Álvaro Rico (Elite) in the cast. The project will be broadcast on Antena 3.













Nasdrovia (Movistar +)

At Movistar they have in hand the adaptation of Sergio Sarria’s novel of The Man Who Hated Paulo Coelho. The comedy tells the crisis of the 40s experienced by two successful lawyers, Edurne and Julián, and how in this flight from monotony they will end up facing the Russian mafia and finding themselves again. And who is the leading couple? Leonor Watling and Hugo Silva (which will appear a total of three times in this list).













Hit (La1)

At Anne Frank School they burn three teachers' cars during recess. The director (Olaya Caldera) She is desperate and contacts the only person capable of reversing the climate of rebellion and crime in the center: Hugo Ibarra Toledo, better known as Hit, played by Daniel Grao. Rtve has its own Dangerous minds.





















Poison (Atresplayer)

Here are the three Poisons.

(Atresmedia)



Okay, this series is not a pure and simple premiere. But, after airing an episode in March and another in June, it finally returns on September 20 with its regular broadcast. It is the story of Cristina Ortiz, the famous television collaborator. It is a story about television, transsexuality and living on the margins of society written by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, the creators of Paquita Salas than has a total of eight episodes.





The Mess You Leave (Netflix)

Raquel finds a note in her purse on her first day as a literature teacher. “And how long will it take you to die?” They wrote to him. He soon discovers the disturbing story of the teacher he replaces. Barbara lennie (Magical Girl), Inma Cuesta (Girlfriend), Tamar novas (Fariña) and Aron piper (Elite) head the cast.





Castamar’s cook (Antena 3)

Image of the filming of ‘La cocinera de Castamar’ ATRESMEDIA 08/17/2020

(EP)













It is based on the novel by the Madrid writer Fernando J. Múñez. It is set in the capital in 1720. Clara Belmonte arrives in Castamar fleeing from a painful past to work in the palace kitchen. The death of her father accused of treason has disrupted her life plans and made her ill with agoraphobia. The young woman takes refuge in the kitchen to survive and turns her work into her great passion. And who will be? Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez, Maxi Iglesias and Hugo Silva (again).





Patria (HBO Spain)

Patria adapts Fernando Aramburu's novel about the Basque conflict. It is the story of the widow of a businessman killed by the terrorist gang when he decides to return to the town from which he left due to social and political tensions. The cast is led by Basque actresses Elena Irureta and Ana Gabarain and, After delaying its premiere scheduled for May 17, we will finally be able to see it on September 27.





















ByAnaMilán (Atresplayer)

First image of ‘ByAnaMilan’.

(Javier Mantrana / Atresmedia)



Ana Milan spent the confinement setting up meetings on Instagram where she told anecdotes and misadventures on a live show. A multitude of viral videos came from there and now Atresplayer Premium is preparing a series about their stories. I mean, what Ana Milan will play Ana Milan in episodes inspired by chapters and anecdotes from her life.





Paco’s men (Antena 3)

And here comes the third series of Hugo Silva (and the second where it shares plans with Michelle Jenner). The well-known Antena 3 series, which was fired in 2010, returns with an almost intact cast that includes Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz.





















Memories of Idhún (Netflix)

The controversy over the actors voicing the main characters may have overshadowed the potential of the series. Be that as it may, there is curiosity to see the adaptation of Laura Gallego’s literary work with anime aesthetics.













Physics or chemistry (Atresplayer)

PHYSICAL OR CHEMICAL SERIES

(.)



It will only have two episodes but there is already expectation. At the moment, they are only confirmed Adam Jezierski, Maxi Iglesias, Ana Milan, Blanca Romero, Andrea Duro and Marc Clotet although the idea is that they all end up returning. The exceptional miniseries will be set in a wedding that will bring together former students and teachers of the Zurbarán institute and where secrets that can change everything will come to light.





Tell me who I am (Movistar +)

Amelia Garayoa is a woman full of contradictions who will end up suffering firsthand the ruthless scourge of both Nazism and the Soviet dictatorship. It is an X-ray of the twentieth century, the adaptation of the novel by Julia Navarro, and it has been running in Movistar since 2016. There will be nine 50-minute episodes and, while they do not have a release date, it is expected to arrive in the autumn after its premiere at the San Sebastian Festival.













Riot control (Movistar +)

Actors of ‘Anti-riot’ MOVISTAR 08/20/2020

(EP)



On October 16, after also passing through the San Sebastián Festival, it will be seen at Movistar the Anti-riot series signed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña, the tandem behind El Reino. It is a series about six riot police who execute an eviction in the center of Madrid that gets complicated and ends with a man dying.





Debts (Antena 3)

Debts, a series headed by Carmen Maura.

(Raul Guerrero / Atresmedia)



A widow who could have been an Almodóvar girl, a dead Venezuelan singer, a delinquent nephew and an ambitious councilor who aspires to be the mayor of Madrid. Add a neighborhood Jesús Gil, a porn actress, a Russian ex-agent and an old paralytic who has a crossbow and a cat called Chiquetete. A badass and provocative comedy with Carmen Maura in the lead role and signed by Daniel Écija and Jesús Mesas Silva.





Ana Tramel. The game (La1)

Maribel Verdú in the filming of Ana Tramel.

(rtve)



Maribel Verdú will be Ana Tramel, a brilliant criminal lawyer who lives her lowest hours. A call from his brother Alejandro, whom he has not seen in years, makes him get back on track: he has been accused of murdering the director of the Gran Castilla casino. Surrounded by a small trustworthy team, she will have to face a huge corporation from the gaming industry. It is the adaptation of the novel Ana by Roberto Santiago.





Disappeared (Telecinco)

And it is not that Mediaset does not have new series but that Amazon Prime Video has already released them before. One of them is Disappeared with Juan Echanove, Maxi Iglesias and Michelle Calvó, a highly recommended series of cases. Mothers (who had a much less friendly criticism) or Charon can also disembark..







