The 11 best short movies for kids on Amazon Prime Video

There is no doubt that Disney + has a monopoly on some of the most indisputable classics of animation and children’s cinema, from The little Mermaid until Frozen the ice kingdom, and it is also true that there is no better animated marathon than what can be done on Netflix with the films of the Studio Ghibli, such as Chihir’s Journeyoo My neighbor Totoro. But to this variety we must add another one that gives us the catalog of Amazon Prime Video, which combines the alternative samples with some ‘mainstream’ to complete that cinephile menu that will delight the smallest of the house. On the streaming platform we can find some of the most acclaimed (although perhaps lesser-known) animated films of recent years. And above with a perfect duration that does not exceed an hour and a half.
1
The evil ferocious fox (Jean Regnaud and Benjamin Renner, 2017)
This French animated film is a real wonder, and not just for your children to enjoy. Formed by three different adventures, it gathers the best tradition of the ‘dibus’ of the 60s, the physical comedy and the moral of a fable to compose a model and charming children’s film. As i said Fausto Fernández in his review for Frames: “Renner and Imbert do something as respectfully disrespectful as turning an imaginary of Jean de La Fontaine’s fables into a hilarious and very clever watercolors comic strip.”
2
The song of the sea (Tomm Moore, 2014)
It is one of the animated movies most acclaimed in recent yearsAnd it only takes 90 minutes to get into (or rather immerse ourselves in) a magical story with a classic essence and irresistible charm. Tomm Moore tells us the story of two brothers who have to go live with their grandmother when their mother disappears, but, from that house off the coast, they will discover that the legends they were told before bedtime are real and they are key pieces in their developing.
3
Chicken Run: Farm Evasion (Nick Park, Peter Lord, 2000)
Digital animation has accustomed us to more realistic images, but the charm of these plasticine figures from the early 2000s (and which is still in force with ‘Shaun the Sheep’ thanks to the queen of this technique, Aardman Animation) it’s undeniable. Here we meet a group of chickens that have been trying to escape the farm on which they live for a long time, where their owners threaten to put them in the pot every day. Their hopes will be fueled by the arrival of a flying rooster.
4
Ernest y Celestine (Benjamin Renner, Stéphane Aubier y Vincent Patar, 2012)
Neither you nor your children can spend more time without seeing this wonderful French film. Painted with watercolors and based on the books of Gabrielle Vincent, tells the story of a bear named Ernest, a traveling musician with a heart of gold, and a rat named Celestine, who has escaped from the underworld after being orphaned. Their friendship is frowned upon, but they will both develop a connection that will challenge tolerance of their animal society. A history of different worlds that come together, with incredible sensitivity and emotion.
5
Ballerina (Eric Warin and Eric Summer, 2016)
With the air of a classic tale among the tenderness of Charles Dickens and the simplicity of Hans Christian Andersen, but with a more modern touch typical of the 21st century, this film tells the story of an orphan girl who dreams of succeeding in dance. With the help of a friend and posing as someone else, he will travel to Paris to try out at the Grand Opera House. A female ‘Billy Elliot’ who talks about fulfilling dreams, no matter how big these are.
6
Gru, my favorite villain (Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, 2019)
It is difficult that any child on this planet has not already seen this archifamous saga created by Sergio Pablos (director of Klaus) for Universal Pictures, and that, beyond its human characters and its problems, threw to stardom some yellow beings with shrill voices. Of course, we are talking about the Minions. In this first adventure, we meet a horrible man with a pointed nose who is forced to take care of three orphan girls who will turn his cold heart into great stuff.
7
Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson, 2009)
Perhaps the smallest of the house are not used to the style of Wes Anderson (El gran hotel Budapest), but we have no doubt that they will fall madly in love with the charismatic animals and funny situations in this film, adapted from one of the stories of Roald Dahl. Thus, we meet a family of foxes that see how their perfect life is threatened when a group of farmers decide to hunt them down so that they stop eating their crops. But what they don’t know is that these animals are much smarter than they are.
8
Angry Birds: The Movie (Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, 2016)
It divided criticism, but that your children do not care in the least: this adaptation of the famous video game is entertaining, horny and incredibly expressive. It doesn’t matter if you played or not before, the story speaks for itself, and leads us to an island where a series of colorful birds live happily, but are unable to fly. One day, strange green pigs appear at the scene, and the three main birds will have to find out what’s going on and protect themselves from an incipient threat.
9
SpongeBob: The Movie (Stephen Hillenburg and Mark Osborne, 2004)
How much genius is in Sponge Bob beyond being a sponge with bulging eyes and indecently thin legs. The well-known character found his first adventure on the big screen here, in which he managed to display with his friend Patricio, the starfish, all the ingenuity and sympathy they carry inside. The result is at the same time fun and educational, ideal for boys and girls, and with a clear mission for the protagonists: the crown of King Neptune has disappeared and must be found.
10
Kerity, the house of tales (Dominique Monfery, 2009)
If you want to get away from Disney classics and more ‘mainstream’ animation, on Amazon you can find different jewels so that your children have a variety of options. And if it can be something like this French film, better than better. In it we meet a boy who, at seven years old, still cannot read, but will soon find a most incredible remedy: his aunt bequeaths him a library where tales come alive at nightBut the lives of those fictional characters will be threatened and it will be the little protagonist who can save them.
11
Maya the Bee. The movie (Alexs Stadermann, 2014)
The different can understand each other, live together and even love each other. That is the message that this film leaves us starring an iconic character from the 70s, the Maya Bee, who has found a new life in contemporary cinema. Now she is a rebellious bee that does not fit the molds of her hive, something that will bring her problems, but also the opportunity to end an unjust war between bees and wasps. One of those cartoons that always brings great values and entertainment for the little ones.
