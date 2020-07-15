‘The 100’ could have a prequel and this is what you need to know

Seven seasons and 100 episodes. There are creators who would be more than satisfied with having broadcast a series for so long but Jason Rothenberg, the creator of The 100, wants more. In the seventh season, which is ending in the United States and airing on SyFy, the writer has laid the foundation to create a prequel and continue exploring the fictional universe even though Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her allies say goodbye.

This spin-off in the form of a prequel has been presented in the episode named Anaconda and that shows the beginnings of the Apocalypse that left part of humanity isolated in a space station, assuming that the planet was uninhabitable, while others struggled to survive on a hostile and toxic planet.









The episode ‘Anaconda’ is the eighth of the seventh season. (The CW)



This prequel, which at the moment hasThe provisional title of The 100: Second Dawn, would show the consequences of the first apocalypse, two years after the nuclear holocaust that changed everything. This will allow Rothenberg to speak of a society more similar to ours, more than anything because they will have belonged to a civilization like the current one until everything went to hell.

The idea, in addition, is that they be used flashbacks to talk about the end times before the apocalypse. Did they live exactly like us? Speaking to TVLine, she admits that she wants to use the Lost style with episodes full of flashbacks and you want to change the way you roll a little: “I want to shoot in restaurants, bars and houses, and not have to spend all day in the forest”.

Iola Evans would be the protagonist of ‘The 100: Second Dawn’ (it is a provisional title). (The CW)













The plots would follow the story presented in the episode Anaconda of The 100which was actually a backdoor pilot (that is, a pilot episode integrated into another series). The series would place a character named Callie (Iola Evans) searching for survivors hidden in bunkers to save and heal them. From here on, the mythology of the grounders.

The only problem is that, at the moment, The American channel The CW has not yet given the green light to the project so this The 100: Second Dawn it is in the air. Hopefully, as Warner Bros is involved in production and distribution, perhaps they’ll consider producing it for the HBO Max content platform.

In the prequel, the great-grandparents of the characters from ‘The 100’ could appear. (THE CW)











