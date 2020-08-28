The 10 TV shows that have stood out the most during the summer

The space, as well as its star presenter, Jorge Javier Vazquez, always sincere and open in front of the cameras, they have their loyal audience, who do not follow the evening novels. But the format, which premiered on March 19, 2009 in support of Survivors, has become an applauded soap opera.

Its ‘protagonists’, Lydia Lozano, María Patiño, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Belén Esteban or Rafa Mora, handle controversy and the television show very well.

For those who get lost with its structure, it is divided into three parts: Lemon, with freedom to broadcast certain content; the version Orange, with more restrictions due to protected hours, and Tomato, created in homage to Here is tomato, and that is located in the old strip of Pass word before the informative.

In confinement, Save me It brought out “the most informative side” of its presenters, according to Carlota Corredera, who had to report on the health crisis. But what characterizes him are his live entanglements; the most famous of Jorge Javier and Belén Esteban for their political disagreements. Although, they also rely on personal dramas, such as the recent ones by Paz Padilla and Mila Ximénez. And improvisation and the challenges they face on a daily basis are other strengths.