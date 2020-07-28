The 10 series of HBO Spain with the best reviews according to the IMDB website

HBO Spain has become one of the best allies of users during the quarantine, to the point of being the fastest growing streaming platform in our country. With the number of series that premieres each week, it is very difficult to keep up with its catalog, but among all the series, there are some that stand out and have been seen by millions of people around the world.
After having written about the 10 Netflix series with the best reviews, now we are going to look for which are the best HBO series according to IMDB, the web specialized in cinema and series. It is surprising, for example, that Succession, the great revelation of HBO and considered one of the best series of the moment, is out of the list, but it is that the past is very powerful.
1
‘Chernobyl’
In the first position there is a tie between two series with a spectacular 9.4. At the head we place Chernobyl. The series narrates what happened in 1986 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (Ukraine) after the explosion of reactor four, which released radioactive material affecting all those who came to extinguish the fire, the inhabitants of the nearby city of Pripyat and several kilometers around.
In the five episodes that make up Chernobyl, the series explains how the accident took place, the story of the men and women who risked their lives (on numerous occasions, even losing it) to mitigate the magnitude of the disaster that occurred.Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia, The Avengers), Jared Harris (Pompeya, Mad Men) y Emily Watson (Angela’s Ashes, Everest) star in the hit HBO fiction.
Critics and viewers have shown great acceptance of the series, scoring it with an average of 9.4 out of 10, bordering on perfection in its last chapter (a 9.9). Given the success of the series, both the central and the city are enjoying great popularity among tourists, increasing their visits despite the radioactive risk that this entails.
2
‘Blood brothers’
On the same note as Chernobyl, he also deserved the gold medal. War series from 2001 set in World War II and starring such well-known actors as Damian Lewis (‘Homeland’) or Michael Fassbender (‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’). Composed of ten chapters and with an average of 9.4, the most rated episodes are 7 and 9.
3
‘Game of Thrones’
Only a tenth has remained Game of Thrones despite a last season that severely damages her. The success of the nuclear power plant series had collateral damage, and it was that it took Top-5 to Game of Thrones, which has an average of 9.3 in its 8 seasons and 73 episodes. Between seasons 1 and 6 we find several chapters with a 9.9, the sixth being the most successful, with two chapters reaching that score (‘The Battle of the Bastards’ and ‘Winds of Winter’).
In the seventh, the 4th reached 9.8 and the eighth season lowered the average for the entire series since its last episode, ‘The Iron Throne’, did not even reach the approved one, remaining at 4.2, showing the anger of his fans by the outcome of the series.
4
‘The Wire’
On the same note, a 9.3, is The Wire, considered a cult series. The Wire, starring Dominic West (‘Tomb Raider’) and John Doman (‘The Affair’), amassed an average of 9.3 across its five seasons and 60 episodes.
5
‘The Sopranos’
Chronicle of the daily life and personal and professional adventures of a mafia family living in New Jersey. Elegant, shocking and full of black humor, this innovative series shows a fresh vision of organized crime. “The Sopranos” is a series for adults, due to the language and violence used. In his first season, he earned 16 Emmy Award nominations, of which he was awarded four and five Golden Globe Awards. His score is 9.2
6
‘True Detective’
Of more less. Considered one of the best series in history and which was a turning point for the quality of fiction in the world in 2014 together with Fargo, it achieves outstanding thanks to the incredible scores of its first season.
Behind are the chapters starring Colin Farrel in season 2 and barely exceeds the notable one season 3 starring Mahershala Ali.
7
‘Westworld’
It has not repeated the extraordinary level of the first season, when it was considered the successor to Game of Thrones, but it has been for three seasons and has not dropped below 8 on average in its chapters.
The total mean of the series is 8.7.
8
‘Two meters underground’
The next two series tie with 8.7. It narrates the life of the members of a peculiar family of Los Angeles that owns a funeral company. On Christmas Eve, when Nathaniel Fisher (Jenkins) awaited the arrival of his son Nate (Krause), he dies in a car accident.
His brother David (Hall), a gay who has not come out of the closet, runs the family business with his dominant mother Ruth (Conroy), while his sister Claire (Ambrose) is a problematic teenager who uses drugs. The only apparently normal person in Nate’s life is Brenda (Griffiths), a passionate woman he meets on a plane. The downside is that Brenda’s family is even more lopsided than Nate’s.
9
‘Roma’
In Spain we could see it in Cuatro. TV blockbuster about the Roman Empire. After the success of the first season (12 episodes) that cost $ 100 million, HBO commissioned a second season for 2006. It was shot entirely at the Cinecittà studios in Rome.
10
‘The Newsroom’
The tenth position with an 8.6 is for The Newsroom, a series with as many admirers as detractors. Series that shows the ins and outs of a major cable television network, focused on the newsroom and the part of a TV that viewers do not see. The protagonists are a veteran presenter (Jeff Daniels), the new executive producer (Emily Mortimer) and other members of the team.
