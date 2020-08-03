The 10 Netflix series with the best reviews according to the IMDB website

9

‘Daredevil’

With a rating of 8.6 and despite being canceled by Netflix after three seasons, the series remains one of the best rated.

It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a lawyer from the New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, who was blind in an accident that increased his remaining four senses and who fights as a vigilante every night against crime under the nickname of Daredevil, while the discovery of a conspiracy from the criminal world being led by Wilson Fisk.