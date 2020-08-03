The 10 Netflix series with the best reviews according to the IMDB website

Netflix is fuming. With the number of series that premieres each week, it is very difficult to keep up with its catalog, but among all the series, there are some that stand out and have been seen by millions of people around the world. After having written about the 10 best Netflix movies, now we are going to look for what are the best Netflix series according to IMDB, the web specialized in cinema and series. You may also be surprised by the series that tops the list …
10
‘The paper house’
With a current rating of 8.5, IMDB places the team’s adventures in 10th place. After two seasons on Antena3 and others on Netflix that have made her a worldwide phenomenon, The paper house is one of the most viewed series in the world. In April we got part 4, which revealed the fate of Nairobi, although the thieves do not manage to advance much further within the Bank of Spain. We will have to wait where the Professor’s plans continue in the next season.
9
‘Daredevil’
With a rating of 8.6 and despite being canceled by Netflix after three seasons, the series remains one of the best rated.
It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a lawyer from the New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, who was blind in an accident that increased his remaining four senses and who fights as a vigilante every night against crime under the nickname of Daredevil, while the discovery of a conspiracy from the criminal world being led by Wilson Fisk.
8
‘Mindhunter’
It is one of the best series on Netflix. Also with an 8.6, we will not lie to you. It is our favorite Netflix series. David Fincher returns to television with this series battered by the platform – it has barely given him visibility – and that after two seasons it seems that he will not renew. 1977.
Two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) revolutionize investigative techniques to find the answers to how to catch serial killers and psychopathic minds. Adaptation of the book “Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit”, written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.
7
‘The curse of Hill House’
The Hill Hous Cursee is a modern recreation of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel of the same name. The series revolves around brothers and how they grew up a haunted house that would later become the most famous in the country. Reunited as adults again after a tragedy, the family will finally have to face the ghosts of the past, some of which haunt their minds while others hide in the shadows of Hill House.
Created, directed and produced by horror master Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), The series is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. After its success, a second season is prepared based on Another Twist of Henry James.
His rating of 8.7 is an indication of how well the series landed on the Netflix catalog.
6
‘Dark’
8.7 on IMDB. After the disappearance of a young man, four desperate families try to understand what happened as they unravel a twisted mystery spanning three decades … Family saga with a supernatural twist, “Dark” is set in a German town, where two mysterious Disappearances expose the double lives and broken relationships between these four families.
For the web Rotten Tomatoes is the best series on Netflix.
5
‘The crown’
The life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England is at the heart of the plot of this Netflix series. who sports a 8.7 IMDB rating.
Based on Peter Morgan’s hit play “The Audience,” it tells the story of the relationship between two of the world’s most famous addresses: Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street, and the intrigues, loves, and machinations. behind the events that formed the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, a crown. Each season will address political rivalries and personal intrigues for a decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and explore the delicate balance between her private and public life.
The first season begins with a 25-year-old princess who faces the daunting task of leading the world’s most famous monarchy, while forging a relationship with a dominant war-weathered Prime Minister: Winston Churchill.
4
‘Bojack Horseman’
On IMDB they give it an 8.7 for one of the best animation series ever. In a world where anthropomorphic humans and animals coexist, the protagonist of the series is the horse BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett), protagonist of the tele-comedy “Horsin ‘Around” in the 90’s. After years of decline and a stormy life BoJack intends to return to the limelight through an autobiography for which he will be assisted by a ghostwriter, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie).
But BoJack will also have to deal with the demands of his ex-girlfriend and agent, the cat Princess Carolyn, her roommate Todd Chávez, and her amnemy Mr. Peanutbutter, a Labrador retriever who is Diane’s boyfriend and triumphed over a very similar sitcom. to “Horsin ‘Around”.
3
‘House of Cards’
The first major Netflix series and not even Kevin Spacey’s sexual harassment scandal has kept it from being remembered as one of the best series ever. The implacable and manipulative congressman Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey), with the complicity of his female calculator (Robin Wright), handles with great skill the threads of power in Washington. His intention is to occupy the Secretary of State of the new government.
He knows very well that the media are vital to achieve his purpose, so he decides to become the “deep throat” of the young and ambitious journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), whom he offers exclusive to destabilize and sink his political adversaries.
New adaptation of Michael Dobbs’ novel of the same name, on which a 1990 British miniseries was based. His 8.8 keeps Frank Underwood at the top of the rankings.
2
‘Black Mirror’
It has been a couple of seasons that she is no longer at the same level, but the first three have such memorable chapters that they lead her to occupy the second place on the list. It is a British dystopian science fiction anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker.
Described by its producer as “a hybrid of The Twilight Zone and Accounts of the unexpected that feeds off our contemporary discomfort about our modern world “the series is characterized by presenting self-conclusive dystopian stories that generally show a feeling of techno-paranoia and analyze how technology affects the human being.
Not all hold the same level and the grades are different, but the average of everything leads to an 8.8 average rating.
1
‘Stranger Things’
And the best Netflix series according to IMDB is … Stranger Things. The fan vote counts and a lot for the series to have won the gold medal, although it shares note with its 8.8 with the rest of the top 3.
Possibly it is the series that opened the doors of Netflix to a generation and made it spread to all countries, since until then its successes had come with adult series such as House of Cards or Orange is a new black. It is a tribute to the classic supernatural mysteries of the 80s, Stranger Things It is the story of a boy who disappears in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, without a trace in 1983.
In their desperate search, both their friends and family and the local sheriff are involved in an extraordinary enigma: top-secret experiments, terrifying paranormal forces and Eleven, the character who fell in love with us in the first season, surprised us in the second and who has already bored in the third.
